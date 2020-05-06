Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes sale of Chicago-area industrial portfolio

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of a five-property industrial portfolio totaling 539,109 square feet along Interstate 80 in the Chicago-area suburb of Tinley Park, Illinois. A sixth building within the portfolio is set to close later this month.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller. High Street Logistics Properties purchased the assets via High Street Real Estate Fund VI, the Boston-based company's sixth investment vehicle.

The portfolio properties are located within the I-80 Industrial corridor and in the northeastern most point of Will County. This location provides the buildings with immediate access to Interstate 80, one of the most critical transportation arteries in the country, and access to downtown Chicago.

The JLL Industrial Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Directors Kurt Sarbaugh and Robin Stolberg and Senior Managing Director John Huguenard along with Senior Directors Ed Halaburt and Sean Devaney.

