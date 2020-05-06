Log in
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes sale of Chicago-area industrial portfolio

05/06/2020 | 10:39am EDT

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of a five-property industrial portfolio totaling 539,109 square feet along Interstate 80 in the Chicago-area suburb of Tinley Park, Illinois. A sixth building within the portfolio is set to close later this month.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller. High Street Logistics Properties purchased the assets via High Street Real Estate Fund VI, the Boston-based company's sixth investment vehicle.

The portfolio properties are located within the I-80 Industrial corridor and in the northeastern most point of Will County. This location provides the buildings with immediate access to Interstate 80, one of the most critical transportation arteries in the country, and access to downtown Chicago.

The JLL Industrial Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Directors Kurt Sarbaugh and Robin Stolberg and Senior Managing Director John Huguenard along with Senior Directors Ed Halaburt and Sean Devaney.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

High Street Logistics Properties is a recognized private equity real estate investment management company with a proven track record of performance investing exclusively in institutional quality industrial and logistics properties located in major markets across the eastern two-thirds of the United States. With a cycle-tested fund investment strategy focused on the acquisition of small box regional, local and last mile distribution properties, and characterized by income, appreciation and moderate leverage, High Street has consistently adhered to its investment discipline and commitment to generating attractive risk-adjusted investment returns for its investors.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 14:38:04 UTC
