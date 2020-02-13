Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes sale of East Texas seniors housing community

DALLAS, February 13, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Parkview on Hollybrook, a 189-unit senior living community in Longview, Texas.

JLL marketed the property exclusively on behalf of the seller, an Austin-based private equity group. A joint venture between MedCore Partners and The National Realty Group (TNRG) purchased the asset for an undisclosed amount. The community will be managed by Integral Senior Living (ISL) of Carlsbad, California.

Parkview on Hollybrook is located at 601 Hollybrook Drive adjacent to Longview Regional Medical Center and near multiple retail and dining amenities along Loop 281. The community includes a mix of 126 independent living, 41 assisted living and 22 memory care residences. In addition to the ample outdoor spaces, amenities include an outdoor pool and patio area, bocce ball court, a bistro/bar venue, computer lounge, fitness center, library and theater. New ownership also intends to develop independent living cottages on the adjacent land site, which are expected to deliver in early 2021.

The JLL Seniors Housing Capital Markets investment advisory team representing the seller included Managing Directors Charley Bissell, Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers and Directors Zach Rigby and Jason Skalko.

