Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes sale of Los Angeles apartment community

03/27/2020 | 04:28am EDT

CHICAGO, March 26, 2020- JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of One Santa Fe, a 438-unit, mixed-use, core-plus apartment community located in the Arts District of Los Angeles.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Berkshire Residential Investments. A Canadian institutional investor purchased the offering. One Santa Fe is the final tranche of a 13-property multi-housing portfolio that JLL marketed on Berkshire's behalf. The sale of the other 12 properties, which totaled 3,904 units across six key U.S. markets, was announced in July of last year.

One Santa Fe is located at the intersection of S. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Third Street in the heart of one of Los Angeles' trendiest neighborhoods. Completed in 2015, the mid-rise property encompasses a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as an 81,000-square-foot retail component known as The Yards at One Santa Fe, which comprises a diverse selection of elegant shops and esteemed dining options surrounding private landscaped walkways. In addition to the prime location convenient to multiple rail lines, community amenities include a zero-edge swimming pool, custom cabanas, outdoor dining area with grills, entertainment kitchen, resident lounge, billiards, CYBEX® fitness center, private yoga and Pilates studio, outdoor theater, fireside retreat, electric car charging stations and concierge service.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller for the Los Angeles tranche of the portfolio was led by Managing Director Blake Rogers along with Executive Managing Director Matthew Lawton and Senior Managing Director Sean Deasy.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 08:27:07 UTC
