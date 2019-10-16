Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes sale of dual-anchored Philadelphia retail center

0
10/16/2019 | 04:54pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, October 16, 2019 - JLL announced today that it has closed the sale of County Line Plaza, a 74,968-square-foot, dual-anchored retail center in an infill location in northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Slate Property Group. A private investor purchased the asset.

County Line Plaza is anchored by a high-performing Big Lots and a new The Edge Fitness Club. The 90.3% leased center is also home to Integrated Medical Care, Pho Palace, Akira Sushi and DT Nails & Spa. Situated on 7.67 acres at 15501 Bustleton Avenue, the property is visible to approximately 40,000 vehicles a day from frontage along Bustleton Avenue and County Line Road. County Line Plaza is 20 miles from Center City Philadelphia within an infill area that is being revitalized by the Far Northeast District plan, which is improving the area surrounding the property and making it more pedestrian-friendly by improving sidewalks, refurbishing rail stops and building a town center. More than 94,700 residents earning an average annual household income of $88,839 live within a three-mile radius of the center.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors Chris Munley and Jim Galbally and Senior Vice President Colin Behr.

'Demand remains high for infill, high barrier-to-entry retail real estate within the Philadelphia Metro,' Munley said.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 20:53:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 406 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 539 M
Debt 2019 1 468 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 7 334 M
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 179,88  $
Last Close Price 142,35  $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheila A. Penrose Non-Executive Chairman
Stephanie Plaines Global Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Hugo Bagué Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED12.44%7 334
CBRE GROUP, INC.31.09%17 277
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-1.59%6 426
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC22.94%3 861
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG3.63%3 101
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.29.54%2 924
