Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes the sale of 16 Forge Park for $16.4 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 03:44pm EDT

BOSTON, August 5, 2020 - On behalf of the partnership between leading real estate development and investment firms Condyne Capital Partners, LLC and Westpoint Capital Partners LLC, respectively, JLL announced today the sale of 16 Forge Park in Franklin, Massachusetts for $16.4 million to medical device manufacturing company Tegra Medical. The single-story, Class A flex building consists of 120,000 square-feet of modern manufacturing space on 12.75 acres.

JLL Executive Vice President Sean Lynch, Senior Vice Presidents Joseph Fabiano and Michael Ciummei, and Vice President Benjamin Roopenian represented the sellers in the transaction.

'The opportunity to acquire 16 Forge Park allows Tegra Medical to further expand their footprint in the market as well as accommodate for any further growth,' said JLL Senior Vice President Joseph Fabiano.

'This sale demonstrates that manufacturing demand remains strong for well positioned industrial properties,' said Jeff O'Neil, President of Condyne Capital Partners, LLC.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 19:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
03:44pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes the sale of 16 Forge Park for $16.4..
PU
12:54pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $26.6M loan secured for suburban Minneapolis c..
PU
09:57aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL to speak at UBS Financial Services Virtual..
PR
09:19aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : G.J. Sutton site in downtown San Antonio hits ..
PU
08/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
08/06JONES LANG LASALLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06JONES LANG LASALLE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
08/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results
PR
08/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Scantron enters into two sale-leasebacks
PU
08/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : South Fort Worth Logistics Center development ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 291 M - -
Net income 2020 263 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 0,41%
Capitalization 4 905 M 4 905 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 134,67 $
Last Close Price 94,73 $
Spread / Highest target 77,3%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-45.59%4 905
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.74.55%18 110
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.18%14 420
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.69.52%7 957
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.73.90%5 851
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.65.70%4 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group