Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes the sale of 16 Forge Park for $16.4 million

BOSTON, August 5, 2020 - On behalf of the partnership between leading real estate development and investment firms Condyne Capital Partners, LLC and Westpoint Capital Partners LLC, respectively, JLL announced today the sale of 16 Forge Park in Franklin, Massachusetts for $16.4 million to medical device manufacturing company Tegra Medical. The single-story, Class A flex building consists of 120,000 square-feet of modern manufacturing space on 12.75 acres.

JLL Executive Vice President Sean Lynch, Senior Vice Presidents Joseph Fabiano and Michael Ciummei, and Vice President Benjamin Roopenian represented the sellers in the transaction.

'The opportunity to acquire 16 Forge Park allows Tegra Medical to further expand their footprint in the market as well as accommodate for any further growth,' said JLL Senior Vice President Joseph Fabiano.

'This sale demonstrates that manufacturing demand remains strong for well positioned industrial properties,' said Jeff O'Neil, President of Condyne Capital Partners, LLC.