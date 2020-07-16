Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL hires Rhonda Diaz Caldewey as Executive Vice President to support retail, restaurant, entertainment and hospitality expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2020 - JLL, a leading real estate and investment management firm, has announced Rhonda Diaz Caldewey as its new Executive Vice President in its San Francisco, California office. Diaz Caldewey brings nearly two decades of high-profile retail leasing expertise to the JLL team and is expected to drive new growth for the company's San Francisco and North Bay offices.

Diaz Caldewey has been a consistent top retail producer on a national level. Recent significant transactions include Chase Arena, Piers 1.5 to 5, the Historic Pier 70 and City Center Bishop Ranch, and her current and past client roster includes the Golden State Warriors, ADIA, Sunset Development, Kilroy, Hudson Pacific, Invesco and more. She also brings with her tremendous hospitality expertise having worked with everyone from Ritz Carlton and W Hotels to Kimpton Hotel Group, Pebblebrook, Brookstone Hospitality and Viceroy Hotels.

'We are thrilled to welcome Rhonda to the JLL San Francisco team and are excited to have a broker of her caliber to lead our expansion efforts in the region,' said Jeff Badstubner, JLL Senior Vice President, Brokerage. 'She has represented some of the most iconic Bay Area dining destinations including transactions with Slanted Door and the Mina Group. Rhonda's deep understanding of urban hospitality-oriented environments will allow our SF team to deliver on innovative solutions in the retail, entertainment, restaurant and hospitality spaces.'

'The San Francisco Bay Area is constantly evolving and I'm looking forward to helping JLL push the market forward,' said Diaz Caldewey. 'We may be in the midst of a pandemic, but the Bay Area will always be a major global destination for F&B, hospitality and entertainment, and I'm excited to be here with JLL to help drive the next wave of growth.'

A Bay Area native, Diaz Caldewey has also received recognition several times for the top Restaurant and Retail Deals of the Year, was honored as one of San Francisco's Most Influential Women three years in a row and was inducted into the Forever Influential Women Business Hall in 2017, by the San Francisco Business Times. She has also been recognized by CREW for the Elevate Inspirator Award and as a Bisnow Power Woman. Diaz Caldewey currently serves on the board of the non-profit Madre. She has also served on the Chainlinks National Retail Advisors Board and is a former board member of the Financial Women's Association.