Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL hires Rhonda Diaz Caldewey as Executive Vice President to support retail, restaurant, entertainment and hospitality expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2020 - JLL, a leading real estate and investment management firm, has announced Rhonda Diaz Caldewey as its new Executive Vice President in its San Francisco, California office. Diaz Caldewey brings nearly two decades of high-profile retail leasing expertise to the JLL team and is expected to drive new growth for the company's San Francisco and North Bay offices.

Diaz Caldewey has been a consistent top retail producer on a national level. Recent significant transactions include Chase Arena, Piers 1.5 to 5, the Historic Pier 70 and City Center Bishop Ranch, and her current and past client roster includes the Golden State Warriors, ADIA, Sunset Development, Kilroy, Hudson Pacific, Invesco and more. She also brings with her tremendous hospitality expertise having worked with everyone from Ritz Carlton and W Hotels to Kimpton Hotel Group, Pebblebrook, Brookstone Hospitality and Viceroy Hotels.

'We are thrilled to welcome Rhonda to the JLL San Francisco team and are excited to have a broker of her caliber to lead our expansion efforts in the region,' said Jeff Badstubner, JLL Senior Vice President, Brokerage. 'She has represented some of the most iconic Bay Area dining destinations including transactions with Slanted Door and the Mina Group. Rhonda's deep understanding of urban hospitality-oriented environments will allow our SF team to deliver on innovative solutions in the retail, entertainment, restaurant and hospitality spaces.'

'The San Francisco Bay Area is constantly evolving and I'm looking forward to helping JLL push the market forward,' said Diaz Caldewey. 'We may be in the midst of a pandemic, but the Bay Area will always be a major global destination for F&B, hospitality and entertainment, and I'm excited to be here with JLL to help drive the next wave of growth.'

A Bay Area native, Diaz Caldewey has also received recognition several times for the top Restaurant and Retail Deals of the Year, was honored as one of San Francisco's Most Influential Women three years in a row and was inducted into the Forever Influential Women Business Hall in 2017, by the San Francisco Business Times. She has also been recognized by CREW for the Elevate Inspirator Award and as a Bisnow Power Woman. Diaz Caldewey currently serves on the board of the non-profit Madre. She has also served on the Chainlinks National Retail Advisors Board and is a former board member of the Financial Women's Association.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
12:46pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL hires Rhonda Diaz Caldewey as Executive Vi..
PU
12:46pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL joins forces with SGS to enhance health an..
PU
10:11aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Klein named to co-lead JLL Capital Markets in ..
PU
07/15JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Over 70,000 square feet of leasing activity co..
PU
07/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Post-COVID environment will drive demand for f..
PU
07/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Industrial real estate demand to grow to 1 bil..
PU
07/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Evergreen Devco acquires regional Phoenix-area..
PU
07/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 1,692-unit self-storage portfolio trades in Ka..
PU
07/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Bay Area retail center sells for $22.5M
PU
07/09JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL tapped to lead office leasing at 1 Light S..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 174 M - -
Net income 2020 358 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 0,36%
Capitalization 5 551 M 5 551 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 137,57 $
Last Close Price 107,51 $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Stephanie Plaines Global Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.24%5 551
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.22%14 808
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.28.92%13 045
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.48.70%7 240
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.72.19%6 331
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.65.80%5 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group