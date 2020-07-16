Log in
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL joins forces with SGS to enhance health and safety offerings

07/16/2020

CHICAGO, July 15, 2020- The impact of COVID-19 is reshaping how the world thinks about work, with health and safety being the highest priorities as organizations welcome back employees, tenants and visitors. The data is clear that employees want to be back in the office, with JLL's recent survey* revealing that 58 percent of distant workers have missed the office. The impact is even higher on Millennials, with 64 percent of them missing the office a lot. However, it's also clear that for occupiers and owners to re-open their workplaces successfully, they need to assure employees and tenants that their space is clean and safe.

That is why JLL is pleased to announce it is collaborating withSGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, to help building owners and occupiers confirm their spaces are cleaned appropriately and safe.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly shifted the hierarchy of needs for employers and employees, putting a greater emphasis on health and safety basics," said Cynthia Kantor, JLL's Chief Product Officer for Corporate Solutions. "Open communication with employees during this time is critical, and communicating the cleanliness of a space in real time is a powerful tool. This collaboration with SGS will give our clients around the world the opportunity to confirm that their spaces are clean and provide a cornerstone for healthier buildings and people."

JLL's collaboration with SGS will provide clients with the opportunity to verify their cleaning procedures and protocols, giving their tenants and employees peace of mind. Clients around the world can have their cleaning protocols independently inspected and verified by SGS, through either a remote inspection, validating the compliance of each location with protocols, or an in-person inspection accompanied by a series of on-site Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) tests to evaluate the efficacy of cleaning practices. A successful in-person inspection performed by SGS experts will result in the awarding of an SGS Approval Mark with a unique QR code that signifies the space has been verified as having undergone approved cleaning procedures on a specific date.

"Every company has the responsibility to ensure that employees and visiting customers are safe," said Peter Possemiers, Executive Vice President of SGS Environment, Health and Safety. We are proud to provide solutions, together with JLL, that help maintain a secure workplace and promise customers reliability."

*Source: JLL Human Performance Survey, May 2020

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 94,000 as of March 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visitjll.com.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

For more information, visit:www.sgs.com/monitored.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 16:45:09 UTC
Sector and Competitors
