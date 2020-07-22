Log in
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL names industry expert to advise government agencies nationally

07/22/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Jul. 21, 2020 - JLL today announced Creighton Armstrong as Managing Director in the firm's Government business line. Armstrong will focus on partnering with local market teams to grow and connect JLL's Government strategy for brokerage across the U.S. markets, while partnering closely with Bob Hunt, leader of the state and local government advisory team within JLL's Public Institutions practice. In his new role, Armstrong will serve as a trusted advisor to clients and prospects as they navigate their evolving real estate needs as a result of COVID-19.

'Creighton will play an integral role in driving our government markets to new heights through his expertise in structuring and navigating complex real estate transactions, workplace productivity and financial analysis,' said Kevin Wayer, President, JLL Public Sector, Infrastructure and Higher Education. 'He brings a deep blend of leadership and ability to hone execution that will undoubtedly fuel long term growth for the business.'

Armstrong has over 20 years' commercial real estate experience and has spent the last 13 years with JLL as a brokerage leader, during which he earned JLL's Top Gun Award. Before entering the commercial real estate community, Armstrong served for 12 years in the United States Navy as a Supply Corps Officer and is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy.

'Creighton has demonstrated great leadership and energy over the years-demonstrating he'll do whatever it takes to deliver client success,' said Bob Hunt, Managing Director, JLL Public Institutions. 'He is a strategic thinker with a proven track record of capitalizing on changing market dynamics. As the financial effects of COVID-19 impact local government, Creighton has the ideal skillset to help these clients identify new revenue streams and creatively optimize real estate portfolios.'

Armstrong will focus on JLL's expanding service lines with cities, counties, and states. He will also work in tandem with leaders from JLL's Public Institutions business line, growing the firm's infrastructure service capabilities, which most recently advised Washington DC's Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) on a deal for one of the largest community solar projects in the nation in support of their clean energy and sustainability initiatives, while also providing up to $50 million in revenue.

Funding for sustainability initiatives is just one of the priority areas government agencies are keeping a keen eye on as various infrastructure bills make their way through Congress, varying anywhere between $500B-$1.5T in spending. Approximately $70 billion could be allotted for the electric grid for more renewable energy and another $40 billion for wastewater infrastructure, signaling the current critical gaps in infrastructure investment.

For more information about JLL's government expertise, please visit us.jll.com/government.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 21:35:06 UTC
