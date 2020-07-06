Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL's Peter Ankerstjerne to Chair IFMA Executive Committee of the Global Board of Directors

CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 - Today Peter Ankerstjerne was appointed as chairman of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) global board of directors, beginning a one-year term that runs through June 30, 2021.

As chair, Ankerstjerne will steer the strategic direction of the association, with an eye toward integrating facilities management with overall employee experience. His appointment comes as organizations look to safely and effectively re-open and manage their workplaces in a COVID-19 world.

'Workplaces today have the potential to help organizations deliver on broader business objectives - such as employee productivity, financial performance and brand promise. Facilities professionals are increasingly called on to produce a safe, desirable, flexible work environment that attracts and retains high-performing employees, while managing the fundamentals of compliance and cost efficiency,' Ankerstjerne said. 'We are entering a new chapter, with an opportunity to elevate facilities leaders' role in enterprise business performance. I am eager to help IFMA build a greater understanding of all we can do, especially as health, safety and employee engagement reshape the world of work.'

Based in Denmark, Ankerstjerne previously served as First Vice Chair of IFMA's Global Board of Directors and in 2016 was named IFMA Fellow. He has been a member of the association since 2005, including as a member of the Workplace Evolutionaries Community for individuals who lead systems, organizations, and industries through transformative change. He is also a member of CoreNet Global, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).

At JLL, Ankerstjerne is the Global Lead of Facility Management and Experience Services at the Corporate Solutions business. Here he is responsible for operational strategy, service development, performance improvement and management of a community of practitioners at a global scale. He previously spent the bulk of his career at the ISS Group.

Founded in 1980, IFMA is the world's largest and most widely recognized international association for facility management professionals, supporting over 23,000 members in more than 100 countries. Together they manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than $526 billion in products and services.