JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL selected to market Waterside development opportunity

02/13/2020 | 05:54pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, February 13, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets, on behalf of Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group, is offering for sale Waterside, a 91-acre, shovel-ready, urban development opportunity located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone along the White River waterfront in downtown Indianapolis.

Waterside is zoned for a mix of office, multi-housing, retail and entertainment uses and could satisfy the increase in demand for Class A development in the Indianapolis central business district. Situated at 305 S. White River Parkway, Waterside is in a premier infill location immediately across the White River and within walking distance of two professional sports venues, Indiana's capitol building, Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Convention Center and cultural attractions around White River State Park. Additionally, the White River Trail provides access to the entire city for pedestrians and bikers.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller is led by Managing Director Adam Broderick, International Director Tom Kirschbraun and Vice President Lindsey Fahey.

'Waterside is perfectly positioned to take advantage of Indianapolis' expanding central business district and its burgeoning demand for urban living,' Broderick said. 'The site has already generated interest from multiple significant national and international brand names across the office and entertainment sectors.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Ambrose Property Group is a regionally recognized leader in industrial real estate ownership, development and redevelopment. Headquartered in Indianapolis and founded in 2008, Ambrose provides the best user experiences in industrial and e-commerce real estate with the target of perfect project execution driven by an entrepreneurial mindset.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 22:53:08 UTC
