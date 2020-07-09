Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL tapped to lead office leasing at 1 Light Street

07/09/2020

BALTIMORE, MD June 25, 2020 - JLL announces today its Baltimore Agency Leasing team has been hired to manage the leasing and marketing of One Light Street. The building owner, Madison Marquette, which also owns The Wharf in Washington DC, selected JLL for its extensive experience leasing new construction in Downtown Baltimore.

'At Madison Marquette, we pride ourselves in working with partners equipped with the entrepreneurial mindset, strategic vision and diligent focus fixed on maximizing performance that JLL brings to this venture,' stated Peter Cole, Chief Development & Asset Management Officer, Madison Marquette. 'JLL's deep market experience and thought leadership will lead to an aggressive lease-up of the 9th, 10th and 11th floors, which provide the most desirable and competitive offering in today and tomorrow's office landscape.'

Home to M&T Bank's regional corporate headquarters, One Light Street has three full floors available on the 9th, 10th and 11th floors at 27,029 square feet available per floor. The building features secure, modern on-site parking and a walkability score of 98, close to the Inner Harbor with easy access in and out of the city center. In addition, the tower's apartments atop the office space provides tenants high-end fitness center and outdoor roof deck access.

'One Light is a newly constructed state-of-the-art LEED Silver designed building with brand new HVAC and filtration and mechanical systems, which we know have risen to the top of considerations with potential tenants today,' noted Tony Gross, Senior Vice President, JLL. 'We anticipate there will be lots of interest as the property is truly a clean slate for many who are looking to reenter the workplace.'

JLL's Tony Gross, Peter Jackson, Anne Marie Paintsil and Lindsay Summerfield will represent 1 Light Street's office opportunities.

For more information about 1 Light Street and its last available space, visit https://www.us.jll.com/en/locations/mid-atlantic.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 21:50:01 UTC
