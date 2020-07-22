Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Massachusetts data center receives $10.35M financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

BOSTON, July 22, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $10.35 million in acquisition senior financing for 456 Bedford St., a 199,902-square-foot flex property and state-of-the-art data center in the southern Massachusetts community of Fall River.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Boston-based Rhino Capital Advisors LLC, to place the, fixed-rate, non-resource loan with Cambridge Savings Bank.

Rhino Capital Advisors LLC acquired the property in a sale-leaseback transaction with the seller and tenant, which signed a new 10-year lease. The tenant offers information technology services to a list of Fortune 500 companies. Divided into two sections, the front section consists of a two-story granite structure with three-foot exterior walls recently built out as a state-of-the-art Tier III/IV, raised-floor data center and office space, while the rear section is a three-story mill that the tenant intends to use for future growth. Situated on 3.27 acres, the property's Fall River location provides proximity to both Boston and Providence. 456 Bedford St. is within the Attleboro/New Bedford submarket, which is one of New England's premier industrial markets. The market benefits from a highly accessible location with immediate access to major highways, including Interstate 195 and Routes 24 and 6, providing east-west and north-south mobility.

The Capital Markets debt placement team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director Brett Paulsrud and Associate Madeline Joyce.

'Given the current state of the market, there is a renewed interest in data centers from investors,' Paulsrud said. 'This was a timely acquisition on Rhino's behalf and a great addition to its portfolio. Both Rhino Capital and Cambridge Savings Bank worked patiently and flawlessly through the closing process despite the market challenges created by COVID-19.'

Paulsrud assisted the borrower in March with a refinancing on 271 Ballardvale St., a light manufacturing industrial building in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 21:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
05:41pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : COVID triggers disruption in Q2 office leasing..
PU
05:41pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Massachusetts data center receives $10.35M fin..
PU
05:41pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes the $26.5M sale of The John Adams i..
PU
05:36pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL names industry expert to advise government..
PU
05:06pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : SmartVault signs new office lease at M-K-T mix..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL leases space at Legacy Union for expanded ..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : NEO's largest industrial spec property reaches..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Six-building, mixed-use property sold in Austi..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New Jersey property gets construction financin..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL tapped by The Bowery Mission to market 45-..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 174 M - -
Net income 2020 358 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 5 184 M 5 184 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 137,57 $
Last Close Price 100,40 $
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-42.33%5 184
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.31%14 388
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.15%14 334
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.67.29%7 853
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.82.03%6 218
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.81.52%5 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group