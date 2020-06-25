Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : New single-tenant retail building in Fullerton on the market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has been named to market for sale a 3,000-square-foot, single-tenant retail building triple net leased to Starbucks in Fullerton, California.

JLL is marketing the property on behalf of the seller, a Southern California-based retail developer who is asking $6.925 million for the property.

Constructed in 2020, the property has a fully entitled drive-through and is occupied by investment-grade tenant Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), which is the world's largest coffee house chain and has more than 30,000 locations in 70 countries. Starbucks recently signed a rare, 20-year, absolute, triple-net ground lease with no termination rights, showing its commitment to the property.

Situated on 0.91 acres at 1101 S. Harbor Blvd., the building occupies a prime corner location with high visibility to more than 75,700 vehicles per day. The building is near downtown Fullerton within a major retail corridor with direct access to the 91 Freeway and across South Harbor Boulevard from a Costco-anchored neighborhood shopping center. Additionally, the property is in a dense, infill location surrounded by a population of more than 615,000 residents within a five-mile radius.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team representing the seller is being led by Director Adam Friedlander.

'This Starbucks property presents a unique investment opportunity to purchase a brand-new construction building with a primary lease term of 20 years,' Friedlander said. 'The subject property is 3,000 square feet, which is larger than the standard Starbucks store size of 1,850 to 2,500 square feet, and its 0.91-acre parcel is difficult to come across in Orange County.

'Drive-thru entitlements also are rare in Orange County and take long periods of time to achieve,' Friedlander continued. 'There are no early termination rights in the lease that is accompanied by zero landlord obligations. This Starbucks is one of the most attractive single-tenant, net-lease investment offerings currently on the market in Orange County.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. ('JLL') is a real estate broker licensed with the California Department of Real Estate, license #01223413.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 20:23:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
04:24pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New single-tenant retail building in Fullerton..
PU
04:24pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Tower Management Service L.P. lands $12M credi..
PU
06/24JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : NEO Commercial real estate veteran joins JLL's..
PU
06/24JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Vecmar Corporation opens downtown office in Cl..
PU
06/24JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges capital for Fort Worth apartment ..
PU
06/24JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Despite increased remote working, the office i..
PR
06/23JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Scottsdale development site sold for $6.65M
PU
06/22JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges $28M financing for suburban Minne..
PU
06/22JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Block Real Estate gets $21M equity for apartme..
PU
06/22JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Oliver Tyrone Pulver selects JLL to market dow..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 257 M - -
Net income 2020 367 M - -
Net Debt 2020 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 5 202 M 5 202 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 134,29 $
Last Close Price 100,76 $
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Stephanie Plaines Global Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-42.12%5 202
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.25%13 999
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.29.03%13 082
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.58.36%7 329
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.64.28%5 483
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.49.48%4 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group