Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Scantron enters into two sale-leasebacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., August 5, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed two office and industrial sale-leasebacks in two separate transactions for Scantron in Eagan, Minnesota, and Omaha, Nebraska, for an undisclosed price.

JLL marketed the properties on behalf of the seller, Transom Capital Group, a Los-Angeles-based private equity firm that acquired Scantron, a global leader in comprehensive assessment and technology solutions throughout the education, certification, government and commercial industries, in 2019. AIC Ventures purchased the 113,184-square-foot headquarters building in the suburban Minneapolis community of Eagan, and MAG Capital Partners bought the 47,184-square-foot office and industrial property in Omaha. Both purchases include a long-term, triple net lease with the tenant.

The Eagan building is a mission-critical office, warehouse and R&D facility that features up to 24-foot clear heights in the warehouse, four dock-high doors and ample parking. Situated on 12.5 acres at 1313 Lone Oak Rd., the property is approximately 15 miles south of both Minneapolis and St. Paul. This strategic, infill location is within the low vacancy Burnsville/Eagan/Apple Valley submarket and is in a premier corporate suburban node with dense, affluent demographics.

The Omaha building, which houses the Scantron's Technology Solutions business unit is located at 2020 South 156th Circle. The space is highly functional with a warehouse component featuring two dock doors and 20- to 24-foot clear heights on a 3.6-acre parcel. The southwest Omaha market is dense with low vacancy across industrial and office product types. The property is proximate to Omaha's largest master-planned development, Heartwood Preserve, a 500-acre mixed-use, urban project.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller for the Eagan building sale was led by Nick Foster, Connor Ott and Bradley Whiting. Nick Foster also led the Omaha transaction along with Kurt Liss.

'Both of these transactions were launched and closed during the pandemic, and we were thrilled to work with two great buyers and long-term partners for the tenant,' Foster said. 'The market for industrial and office sale-leasebacks has remained strong, comparative to other product types, while investors across the spectrum of capital sources search for a combination of both yield and surety of income.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Transom Capital Group (transomcap.com) is an operations-focused private equity firm in the middle market with more than $500 million in assets under management. The firm's functional pattern recognition, access to capital and ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with management's industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AIC Ventures is a private investment fund manager with a 30-year history of providing alternative capital solutions to middle-market companies throughout the United States. AIC Ventures acquires industrial or office real estate governed by an existing lease or requiring the origination of a new lease and also provides build-to-suit capital for industrial or office property expansion. The firm's partners and professionals are focused on integrity, creativity and ensuring that its real estate finance solutions meet middle-market companies' objectives. Visit aicventures.com for further information.

MAG Capital Partners, LLC, is a private commercial real estate development and investment firm formed in 2015 by Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the company owns a portfolio primarily comprising single-tenant industrial and other income-producing commercial properties throughout the United States. Visit magcp.com for further information.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
05:27pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Scantron enters into two sale-leasebacks
PU
10:42aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : South Fort Worth Logistics Center development ..
PU
08/04JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale and financing secured for San Antonio apa..
PU
08/04JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $55M in joint venture equity for multi-housing..
PU
08/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Virginia net-lease retail portfolio sold for $..
PU
08/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $9.26M financing secured for The Forum apartme..
PU
08/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Capital Markets announces West Coast move
PU
08/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Colorado Springs apartments sold to Oak Coast ..
PU
08/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northwest Washington D.C. apartments purchased..
PU
08/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Capital Markets expands Minneapolis team w..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 174 M - -
Net income 2020 342 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 0,41%
Capitalization 4 873 M 4 873 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 133,86 $
Last Close Price 94,39 $
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-45.78%4 873
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.48.89%15 067
CBRE GROUP, INC.-32.31%13 586
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.68.40%7 897
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.81.39%6 062
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.69.00%5 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group