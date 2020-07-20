Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Six-building, mixed-use property sold in Austin

AUSTIN, July 20, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged the sale and financing of the Infinity Residences at The Triangle, an apartment community consisting of 529 units in North Central Austin, Texas.

JLL completed the sale from the seller, Dinerstein Companies, to the buyer, Castle Lanterra Properties. JLL also worked on behalf of Castle Lanterra Properties to secure the 10-year, floating-rate loan through Freddie Mac. The loan will be serviced by Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP, a JLL company and a Freddie Mac Optigo℠ lender.

In 2017, HFF, now part of JLL, sold the property to Dinerstein Companies, which consisted of 80,000 square feet of retail below the apartments with a ground lease on the property. Between 2006 and 2008, a three-phase project was conducted to revamp some units and increase the square footage of the retail space to 110,000. The retail space is owned separately and not part of this sale.

Recent unit upgrades to the apartment community, also referred to as 'The Triangle', include stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostats and other smart technology, updated and modern fixtures and restaurant-style undermount sinks. The Triangle, which is positioned on 23.15 acres, consists of six buildings totaling 553,648 square feet offering studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,043 square feet.

'We are very excited to begin the next chapter of this truly superb residential community located in one of the most dynamic cities in the country,' noted Elie Rieder, Founder and CEO of Castle Lanterra Properties. 'In addition to our hands-on management and continued investment in the property, Triangle is well positioned to benefit from the numerous job producing sectors surrounding the property including, the University of Texas, Dell Medical School, the U.S. Army Futures Command, Texas Health and Human Services Commission's new headquarters (expected to employ 2,500 people), as well as the biggest names in the technology industry.'

Austin has been ranked #2 for Best Job Market by Forbes and was ranked #1 Market for Real Estate Investment in 2020 by Emerging Trends in Real Estate and has had a recent surge in young professionals moving to the area due to this booming market. The apartments are positioned in a submarket with properties experiencing a 7.69% growth in renters over the past several years and a thriving local Austin economy.

JLL's Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Sean Sorrell and Director Ryan McBride. Managing Director Robert Wooten led debt coordination of the deal.

