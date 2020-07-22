Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : SmartVault signs new office lease at M-K-T mixed-use development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

HOUSTON, June 29, 2020 - JLL today announced that SmartVault has signed a lease for 8,500 square feet of office space at M-K-T in The Heights. The company, which provides cloud-based document storage solutions, will relocate in the fall of 2020 to the mixed-use development, a joint venture of Triten Real Estate Partners, Radom Capital, LLC and Long Wharf Capital.

'SmartVault is an innovative and growing software company that values employee happiness and sought a workplace environment that empowers collaboration and creativity,' said Steve Radom, managing principal at Radom Capital. 'We are elated that SmartVault selected M-K-T as their new US home, joining a vibrant community of businesses that have been drawn to our network of walkable green spaces, hiking and biking trails and a multitude of onsite dining, fitness and shopping amenities.'

M-K-T is a collection of adapted industrial buildings that are being transformed into a creative mixed-use destination for office, retail, restaurants, health and fitness. M-K-T was designed by acclaimed architect Michael Hsu in conjunction with landscape architect SWA Group and local architect of record Method. The project is located in The Heights, just north of Interstate 10 at the northeast corner of Shepherd Drive and 6th Street

'As a growing tech company, we were looking for a location that would support the balance of work and wellness for our team members,' said Dania Buchanan, Global Head of SmartVault. 'The M-K-T Heights location, with the trifecta of direct access to the Heights Hike and Bike trail, onsite bikeshare locations, and walkable dining and fitness options, hit a bullseye for us. The timing of our move later this year also allows us to re-imagine an interior design that puts employee safety and wellness at the center, while still maintaining a highly collaborative and creative environment for our employees.'

The pedestrian-friendly development is bordered by the scenic White Oak Bayou and Heights Hike and Bike Trails and offers easy walkability to the adjacent neighborhood hot-spots like the Heights Mercantile retail center.

M-K-T tenants and guests will enjoy a wide array of lifestyle amenities including approximately 30 restaurant, retail, and health and fitness options. Previously announced tenants include Miller Grossbard Advisors, XCL Resources, Mendocino Farms, Da Gama Cantina, Burdlife, and Honeychild's Sweet Creams.

The property offers office users unique modern structures with 10- to 24-foot exposed ceilings that provide the ability to install custom internal mezzanine spaces. M-K-T's single story office offerings provide tenants and visitors easy walk-up access and includes features such as private outdoor spaces, large windows and skylights that deliver an abundance of natural light and operable glass overhead doors that bring a fresh, indoor/outdoor feel to the space.

'M-K-T is seeking the best-in-class tenants to cultivate a new and dynamic community in The Heights,' said Scott Arnoldy, managing partner of Triten Real Estate Partners. 'SmartVault will join Miller Grossbard Advisors and XCL Resources as office tenants in this innovative space that promotes creativity and encourages employee well-being.'

SmartVault is an online document management and secure file sharing platform built for the unique security and workflow needs of businesses who regularly store and exchange sensitive information. SmartVault is a core solution for business continuity planning enabling a complete digital workflow for accessing, electronically signing and securely sharing documents inside or outside your business.

JLL's Russell Hodges, Bubba Harkins, and Jenny Mueller are leasing M-K-T's office space on behalf of the joint venture.

For more information, visit TheMKT.com

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 21:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
05:06pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : SmartVault signs new office lease at M-K-T mix..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL leases space at Legacy Union for expanded ..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : NEO's largest industrial spec property reaches..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Six-building, mixed-use property sold in Austi..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New Jersey property gets construction financin..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL tapped by The Bowery Mission to market 45-..
PU
07/17JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Adler Realty Investments acquires Philadelphia..
PU
07/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL hires Rhonda Diaz Caldewey as Executive Vi..
PU
07/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL joins forces with SGS to enhance health an..
PU
07/16JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Klein named to co-lead JLL Capital Markets in ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 174 M - -
Net income 2020 358 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 5 184 M 5 184 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 137,57 $
Last Close Price 100,40 $
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-42.33%5 184
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.31%14 388
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.15%14 334
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.67.29%7 853
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.82.03%6 218
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.81.52%5 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group