Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : SmartVault signs new office lease at M-K-T mixed-use development

HOUSTON, June 29, 2020 - JLL today announced that SmartVault has signed a lease for 8,500 square feet of office space at M-K-T in The Heights. The company, which provides cloud-based document storage solutions, will relocate in the fall of 2020 to the mixed-use development, a joint venture of Triten Real Estate Partners, Radom Capital, LLC and Long Wharf Capital.

'SmartVault is an innovative and growing software company that values employee happiness and sought a workplace environment that empowers collaboration and creativity,' said Steve Radom, managing principal at Radom Capital. 'We are elated that SmartVault selected M-K-T as their new US home, joining a vibrant community of businesses that have been drawn to our network of walkable green spaces, hiking and biking trails and a multitude of onsite dining, fitness and shopping amenities.'

M-K-T is a collection of adapted industrial buildings that are being transformed into a creative mixed-use destination for office, retail, restaurants, health and fitness. M-K-T was designed by acclaimed architect Michael Hsu in conjunction with landscape architect SWA Group and local architect of record Method. The project is located in The Heights, just north of Interstate 10 at the northeast corner of Shepherd Drive and 6th Street

'As a growing tech company, we were looking for a location that would support the balance of work and wellness for our team members,' said Dania Buchanan, Global Head of SmartVault. 'The M-K-T Heights location, with the trifecta of direct access to the Heights Hike and Bike trail, onsite bikeshare locations, and walkable dining and fitness options, hit a bullseye for us. The timing of our move later this year also allows us to re-imagine an interior design that puts employee safety and wellness at the center, while still maintaining a highly collaborative and creative environment for our employees.'

The pedestrian-friendly development is bordered by the scenic White Oak Bayou and Heights Hike and Bike Trails and offers easy walkability to the adjacent neighborhood hot-spots like the Heights Mercantile retail center.

M-K-T tenants and guests will enjoy a wide array of lifestyle amenities including approximately 30 restaurant, retail, and health and fitness options. Previously announced tenants include Miller Grossbard Advisors, XCL Resources, Mendocino Farms, Da Gama Cantina, Burdlife, and Honeychild's Sweet Creams.

The property offers office users unique modern structures with 10- to 24-foot exposed ceilings that provide the ability to install custom internal mezzanine spaces. M-K-T's single story office offerings provide tenants and visitors easy walk-up access and includes features such as private outdoor spaces, large windows and skylights that deliver an abundance of natural light and operable glass overhead doors that bring a fresh, indoor/outdoor feel to the space.

'M-K-T is seeking the best-in-class tenants to cultivate a new and dynamic community in The Heights,' said Scott Arnoldy, managing partner of Triten Real Estate Partners. 'SmartVault will join Miller Grossbard Advisors and XCL Resources as office tenants in this innovative space that promotes creativity and encourages employee well-being.'

SmartVault is an online document management and secure file sharing platform built for the unique security and workflow needs of businesses who regularly store and exchange sensitive information. SmartVault is a core solution for business continuity planning enabling a complete digital workflow for accessing, electronically signing and securely sharing documents inside or outside your business.

JLL's Russell Hodges, Bubba Harkins, and Jenny Mueller are leasing M-K-T's office space on behalf of the joint venture.

For more information, visit TheMKT.com