Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Tower Management Service L.P. lands $12M credit facility

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 25, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $12 million credit facility for Tower Management that will be secured by four separate properties.

The line of credit will include 97-99 Bayard Street in New Brunswick, New Jersey; Spring Gardens apartments in New Providence, New Jersey; Windsor Terrace apartment community in New Windsor, New York, and Paltz River apartments in Montgomery, New York.

JLL's Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Thomas Didio and Zachary Chaikin.

