JOST Werke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
03/19/2019 | 05:00am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: JOST Werke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JOST Werke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
19.03.2019 / 09:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
JOST Werke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be
disclosed :