JOST WERKE AG

(JST)
  Report  
JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/02/2019 | 05:40am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: JOST Werke AG
JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.12.2019 / 11:36
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: JOST Werke AG
Street: Siemensstraße 2
Postal code: 63263
City: Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900G977BSS7DATK68

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Pelham Long/ Short Small Cap Fund Ltd
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Pelham Long/Short Small Cap Master Fund Ltd

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Nov 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.01 % 3.86 % 7.87 % 14900000
Previous notification 0 % 7.72 % 7.72 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000JST4000 596859 % 4.01 %
Total 596859 4.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity CFD DE000JST4000 N/A N/A Cash 575000 3.86 %
      Total 575000 3.86 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Pelham Long/Short Small Cap Fund Ltd % % %
Pelham Long/Short Small Cap Master Fund Ltd 4.01 % % 7.87 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification involves a disposal of an Equity CFD position and acquisition of voting rights attached to Equity shares. The notification represents the change in the type of instruments. 

Date
28 Nov 2019


02.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

925715  02.12.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=925715&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
