JOST WERKE AG

(JST)
JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/19/2020 | 08:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: JOST Werke AG
19.05.2020 / 14:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: JOST Werke AG
Street: Siemensstraße 2
Postal code: 63263
City: Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900G977BSS7DATK68

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to threshold crossing at subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz SE
City of registered office, country: Munich , Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 11.40 % 0.00 % 11.40 % 14900000
Previous notification 10.06 % 0.00 % 10.06 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000JST4000 0 1698419 0.00 % 11.40 %
Total 1698419 11.40 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft 7.99 % % 7.99 %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs- Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
All holdings contained in this announcement are managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The shareholdings of Allianz Global Investors GmbH subject to mandatory disclosures result from the voting rights notification published on 26 September 2019, which remains unaffected by this notification. 

Date
18 May 2020


19.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1050481  19.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1050481&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
