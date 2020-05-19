JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05/19/2020 | 08:35am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: JOST Werke AG
JOST Werke AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.05.2020 / 14:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
JOST Werke AG
Street:
Siemensstraße 2
Postal code:
63263
City:
Neu-Isenburg
Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900G977BSS7DATK68
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to threshold crossing at subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz SE
City of registered office, country: Munich , Germany 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
11.40 %
0.00 %
11.40 %
14900000
Previous notification
10.06 %
0.00 %
10.06 %
/
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000JST4000
0
1698419
0.00 %
11.40 %
Total 1698419
11.40 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total 0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total 0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Allianz SE
%
%
%
Allianz Deutschland AG
%
%
%
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
7.99 %
%
7.99 %
-
%
%
%
Allianz SE
%
%
%
Allianz Deutschland AG
%
%
%
Allianz Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Allianz SE
%
%
%
Allianz Deutschland AG
%
%
%
Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs- Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Allianz SE
%
%
%
Allianz Asset Management GmbH
%
%
%
Allianz Global Investors GmbH
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
All holdings contained in this announcement are managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The shareholdings of Allianz Global Investors GmbH subject to mandatory disclosures result from the voting rights notification published on 26 September 2019, which remains unaffected by this notification.
Date
19.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
JOST Werke AG
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet:
www.jost-world.com
End of News
DGAP News Service
1050481 19.05.2020
© EQS 2020
Latest news on JOST WERKE AG
Sales 2020
720 M
EBIT 2020
51,1 M
Net income 2020
6,01 M
Debt 2020
286 M
Yield 2020
1,04%
P/E ratio 2020
34,7x
P/E ratio 2021
12,1x
EV / Sales2020
0,94x
EV / Sales2021
0,74x
Capitalization
390 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JOST WERKE AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
29,92 €
Last Close Price
26,20 €
Spread / Highest target
60,3%
Spread / Average Target
14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-12,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.