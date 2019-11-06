Press release Hanover November 2019 ROCKINGER: Innovative trailer technology at Agritechnica 2019 ROCKINGER, one of the four quality brands under the JOST-World umbrel- la, will present a host of innovations alongside optimised and proven products at the Agritechnica trade fair in Hanover. Between 10 and 16 November 2019, the company will showcase its enhanced low-maintenance ball joint, a new organic lubricant and trailer systems which increase comfort and safety for users. ROCKINGER presents the proven KS80 ball joint for connecting truck and trailer, which is now even more environmentally friendly and requires less maintenance on the part of users. Thanks to an optimised wear insert, which can be replaced at any time without requiring the entire ball joint to be replaced, lubrication is no longer necessary and maintenance times are reduced significantly. The ball joint is certified for all trailers that are driven in a ball-type hitch. ROCKINGER also showcases its trailer technology which is oriented towards comfort and safety. Ongoing development means that the sensor couplings can now be used in diverse application areas. These include industry-relevant applications in forklift trucks, as well as construction machine operations or traditional applications in tractors. The optimised sensors enable users to perform the coupling process from the cabin in a controlled manner. Thanks to their static load of up to 2.5 tonnes and a D value of 120 kN, the coupling versions are significantly easier to operate and offer increased safety when coupling and decoupling. JOST-WerkeGmbH, Siemensstraße 2, 63263 Neu-Isenburg, Telephone +49 (0) 61 02 2 95-0, Fax +49 (0) 61 02 2 95-2 98, jost-info@jost-world.com,www.jost-world.com

Page 2 of 3 ROCKINGER will also present a wide range of trailer technologies for off-road use in agricultural and forestry applications. Agricultural trucks are towing vehicles for agricultural applications and have lower purchase and maintenance costs compared to tractors for the same purposes. ROCKINGER offers all components for the corresponding trailer technology from a single source, including drawbar brackets, forced steering systems, towing hitches with coupling pins in either a 38 mm or 48.7 mm version, or fifth wheel couplings in various designs. New JOST organic lubricant: quick, organic, biodegradable JOST shows its new, environmentally friendly organic lubricant for the first time at Agritechnica 2019. With its high-performance lubricant that is biodegradable as per the OECD 301 B test, JOST has created a very innovative and environmentally friendly lubrication solution. Edbro lifting technology: lighter, faster, stronger Alongside the proven ROCKINGER products, the other brands under the JOST- World umbrella also presents systems and solutions at the trade fair. Edbro is the leading company in the field of vehicle-mounted hydraulic systems and has been part of JOST World since 2012. Its product range includes front and underfloor dump trucks and trailers and extension cylinders, as well as customer-specific hydraulic construction kits. Edbro's highlight at this year's Agritechnica is its new CD cylinder series comprising multi-stage, dual effect cylinders in different sizes for a wide range of applications, with typical uses including push-off trailers and refuse collection trucks. Edbro manufactures its hydraulic cylinders at its headquarters in England using cutting-edge production methods and high- performance materials to guarantee optimum product quality. TRIDEC: Suspension systems for off-road use As the only developer and producer of manufacturer-independent trailer axle steering systems in Europe, TRIDEC provides mechanically, hydraulically and electronically controlled steering systems for trailers. TRIDEC has belonged to JOST-World since 2008. At this year's Agritechnica, TRIDEC will feature MD-O - its lubricant-free suspension system for off-road use. The MD-O suspension systems are particularly well suited to the challenging conditions in difficult terrain, JOST-WerkeGmbH, Siemensstraße 2, 63263 Neu-Isenburg, Telephone +49 (0) 61 02 2 95-0, Fax +49 (0) 61 02 2 95-2 98, jost-info@jost-world.com,www.jost-world.com

Page 3 of 3 even with heavy loads. The axles are therefore often used in agricultural or forestry applications, or in earthmoving work. Thanks to the extended suspension travel in all directions, the unique design enables extremely stable driving behaviour without torsional forces on the chassis or suspension. This lack of torsion and the use of maintenance-free bearings result in significantly reduced maintenance costs. The combination of quality products from JOST therefore offers solutions and off- road systems for virtually all applications. JOST-World, presented by its ROCKINGER brand, will be at Agritechnica 2019 in Hall 17, Stand C15. About JOST JOST is the world's leading producer of vehicle connection components for systems, modules and components for truck and trailer. Under the umbrella brand name of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is broken down into four areas: the JOST brand includes fifth wheel couplings, telescopic landing gears and accessories for semi-trailers, ball bearing turntables, king pins and container locks as well as components for alternating systems. The trailer axles of the DCA family and the truck axles are also sold under the JOST brand. Under the traditional brand name of ROCKINGER, the company produces towing hitches, drawbar eyes and towing draw- bars for both transporters and trucks, as well as for use in the agricultural industry. TRIDEC is the leading provider of axle steering systems and single wheel suspensions for trailers. Edbro is the specialist in the field of vehicle-mounted hydraulic systems. Its range includes front and underfloor dump trucks and trailers and extension cylinders, as well as customer-specific hydraulic construction kits. JOST is the only supplier that can provide its products and services all around the world. The company is located on all continents, with distribution, production and development. With sales and production facilities in more than 20 countries, the company is the global partner of choice for the commercial vehicle industry. JOST employs over 2,800 people worldwide and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 20 July 2017. https://www.jost-world.com/en/corporate/mediacenter/press-releases/ Press contact: Vera TerportenSpecimen copy requested Siemensstraße 2 63263 Neu-Isenburg Tel: +49 (0)6102 295-383 Email:vera.terporten@jost-world.com JOST-WerkeGmbH, Siemensstraße 2, 63263 Neu-Isenburg, Telephone +49 (0) 61 02 2 95-0, Fax +49 (0) 61 02 2 95-2 98, jost-info@jost-world.com,www.jost-world.com