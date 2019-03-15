JOULES PARTNERS WITH HOLIDAYCOTTAGES.CO.UK TO

BRING A SPLASH OF PRINT AND COLOUR TO STAYCATIONS

British lifestyle brand Joules today announces that it has partnered with holidaycottages.co.uk, one of the leading self-catering accommodation providers in the UK, to bring Joules' much-loved colour and print to a number of its holiday properties.

The partnership will see Joules add its signature style to a total of 20 properties across the UK, with the first being launched at the end of March. The special Joules touches will include bedding and cushions, sofas from the brand's partnership with DFS, along with crockery and kitchen textiles.

Holidaycottages.co.uk, part of The Travel Chapter has a portfolio of over 5,000 handpicked properties to rent across England, Scotland and Wales. The company prides itself on providing a quality service to both customers and owners, ensuring happy holidays and good times can be enjoyed in some of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

Tom Joule, Chief Brand Officer at Joules commented: 'We're extremely excited to have collaborated with holidaycottages.co.uk. They're the perfect partner which, like Joules, is focused on celebrating the great British countryside or coastline and enjoying time together. This partnership sees us curating a Joules collection of 20 properties, each of which will receive a Joules update. Look out for our special touches such as eye-catching sofas, bright bedding and even dog beds to help make your stay even more memorable.''

James Starkey, Marketing Director at holidaycottages.co.uk commented 'This collection blends two excellent British brands, both of which value style and quality. It showcases just a handful of our beautiful holiday homes, and we know our customers are going to enjoy discovering how Joules has put their unique stamp on them. Between us, both companies have helped lots of of families to enjoy cherished time together, and we're certain that this collection will help to create many happy memories for even more.'

As part of this partnership, and in celebration of the brand's 30th birthday year, Joules is running an online photography competition throughout 2019, focused around 'Making Memories'. Entrants are encouraged to share photographs of themselves, friends, families, pets etc. making memories, with a different theme each month. One lucky entrant per month will win a stay worth up to £1,000 with holidaycottages.co.uk and a £500 Joules Voucher.