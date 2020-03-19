Joules : Fashion retailer Joules cancels dividend, sees lower footfall due to virus
0
03/19/2020 | 03:34am EDT
British fashion retailer Joules Group on Thursday cancelled its interim dividend and said the industry was in need of more support from the government, as it reported lower store traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The company also said it was removing non-critical costs and spending, and warned that the pandemic will hit its near-term profitability.
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)