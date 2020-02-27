Journeo : Transforming Cities Fund Order

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR').

27 February 2020

Journeo plc

('Journeo' or 'the Group')

Transforming Cities Fund £1.9m order

Journeo plc (AIM: JNEO), the information systems and transport technical services group, is pleased to report that further to the announcement on 10 December 2019 regarding Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) framework contracts, it has now received an order for the supply of its advanced Passenger Information Systems and software for a transport partnership comprised of four local authority customers.

The order valued at £1.9m, of which £1.5m is expected to be delivered and recognised in the current financial year, includes the supply of a range of displays technology and powerful (CMS) content management software. The partnership will have full control of real-time departure information and associated disruption messaging throughout the region.

The CMS software developed in-house also provides the transport partnership with ability to display rich media content, such as advertising, promotions and public service messaging.

Russ Singleton, Chief Executive for Journeo™ PLC, commented: 'We are delighted to be working with this transport partnership as they begin to transform their cities and regional public transport infrastructure. We work closely with our customers and have spent a great deal of time developing enhancements to both the displays and our CMS to ensure that the displays benefit from being connected to the IoT. That includes the accurate distribution of disruption messaging and updates on display estate health, which are crucial to encouraging members of the public to use public transport as congestion and the challenge of moving people to centres of economic benefit grows.'

Journeo plc, formerly 21st Century Technology plc, is the specialist provider of advanced information systems and transit related technical services to towns, cities, and local authorities. The Company works with many of the UK's largest multinational public transport operators, supporting them towards the creation of smarter-cities.

The business comprises two segments:

· Fleet Systems solutions, including CCTV video surveillance to improve passenger & driver safety, vehicle and driver performance monitoring, real-time on-board IT subsystems management and automatic passenger counting; and

· Passenger Systems solutions, including design, manufacture, installation and management of all the hardware and software for electronic passenger information systems, smart-ticketing and wayfinding.

In the last few years, the Company has invested heavily in research and development, enabling it to design and supply the very best solutions in order to meet customers' complex requirements and the demands of modern public transport. With an Internet of Things (IoT) approach and open standards, together with field-proven and reliable engineering, Journeo is able to offer flexible and scalable products and services that can integrate with existing technology while preparing for future advancements.

