JOURNEO PLC

(C21)
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 12/02
4.25 GBp   0.00%
02:09aJOURNEO : Transforming Cities Fund Order
PU
01/27JOURNEO : Purchase orders received
PU
2019JOURNEO PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 250 of 4000
FA
Journeo : Transforming Cities Fund Order

02/27/2020
Regulatory Story
Journeo PLC - JNEO
Transforming Cities Fund Order
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2547E
Journeo PLC
27 February 2020

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR').

27 February 2020

Journeo plc

('Journeo' or 'the Group')

Transforming Cities Fund £1.9m order

Journeo plc (AIM: JNEO), the information systems and transport technical services group, is pleased to report that further to the announcement on 10 December 2019 regarding Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) framework contracts, it has now received an order for the supply of its advanced Passenger Information Systems and software for a transport partnership comprised of four local authority customers.

The order valued at £1.9m, of which £1.5m is expected to be delivered and recognised in the current financial year, includes the supply of a range of displays technology and powerful (CMS) content management software. The partnership will have full control of real-time departure information and associated disruption messaging throughout the region.

The CMS software developed in-house also provides the transport partnership with ability to display rich media content, such as advertising, promotions and public service messaging.

Russ Singleton, Chief Executive for Journeo™ PLC, commented: 'We are delighted to be working with this transport partnership as they begin to transform their cities and regional public transport infrastructure. We work closely with our customers and have spent a great deal of time developing enhancements to both the displays and our CMS to ensure that the displays benefit from being connected to the IoT. That includes the accurate distribution of disruption messaging and updates on display estate health, which are crucial to encouraging members of the public to use public transport as congestion and the challenge of moving people to centres of economic benefit grows.'

A digital copy of this announcement will be available on the Groups' website: www.journeo.com.

For further information, please contact:

Journeo plc

Russ Singleton/ Nick Lowe

+44 (0) 844 871 7990



WH Ireland - Nominated Adviser and Broker

Mike Coe/ Chris Savidge

+44 (0) 117 945 3470



Communications Portfolio

Ariane Comstive

+44 (0) 7785 922 354

Notes to editors:

Journeo plc, formerly 21st Century Technology plc, is the specialist provider of advanced information systems and transit related technical services to towns, cities, and local authorities. The Company works with many of the UK's largest multinational public transport operators, supporting them towards the creation of smarter-cities.

The business comprises two segments:

· Fleet Systems solutions, including CCTV video surveillance to improve passenger & driver safety, vehicle and driver performance monitoring, real-time on-board IT subsystems management and automatic passenger counting; and

· Passenger Systems solutions, including design, manufacture, installation and management of all the hardware and software for electronic passenger information systems, smart-ticketing and wayfinding.

In the last few years, the Company has invested heavily in research and development, enabling it to design and supply the very best solutions in order to meet customers' complex requirements and the demands of modern public transport. With an Internet of Things (IoT) approach and open standards, together with field-proven and reliable engineering, Journeo is able to offer flexible and scalable products and services that can integrate with existing technology while preparing for future advancements.

- Ends -


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
CNTUNSNRROUUUAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Transforming Cities Fund Order - RNS

Disclaimer

Journeo plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:06:02 UTC
