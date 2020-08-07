Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Joy City Property Limited    207   BMG5210S1061

JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED

(207)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Joy City Property : FORM OF PROXY FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:49am EDT

Number of ordinary shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

FORM OF PROXY FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We(Note 2),

of

being the registered holder(s) of the above-specified number of ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in Joy City Property Limited (the

''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT(Note 3)

(name)

of

(address),

or failing him/her, the CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Special General Meeting of the Company (the ''Meeting'') to be held at President Suite, World Trade Centre Club Hong Kong, 38th Floor, World Trade Centre, 280 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Monday, 31 August 2020, at 11 : 00 a.m. or immediately following the DCT SGM, whichever is later, or at any adjournment thereof for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments the resolution(s) as set out in the notice convening the Meeting dated 10 August 2020 (the ''Notice'').

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR(Note 4)

AGAINST(Note 4)

1. Resolution in relation to the 2020 Financial Services Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the 2020 Annual Caps)*

  • The full text of the resolution is set out in the Notice.

Dated this

day of

2020

Signature(s)(Note 5)

Notes:

  1. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  2. Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. Please insert the name and address of your proxy. If this is left blank, the chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy. One or more proxies, who may not be member(s) of the Company, may be appointed to attend and vote in the Meeting provided that such proxies must attend the Meeting in person on your behalf.
  4. IMPORTANT: PLEASE INDICATE WITH A ''✓'' IN THE APPROPRIATE BOX BESIDE THE RESOLUTION HOW YOU WISH THE PROXY TO VOTE ON YOUR BEHALF. Failure to tick the box in respect of a resolution will entitle your proxy to cast your vote in respect of that resolution at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting on any resolution properly put to the Meeting or to adjourned Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.
  6. In order to be valid, this completed form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy thereof (certified by either a notary public or a solicitor qualified to practice in Hong Kong), must be lodged at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Progressive Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or adjourned Meeting.
  7. In case of joint holders, if more than one of such joint holders be present (whether in person or by proxy) at any meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
  8. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending the Meeting or adjourned Meeting and voting in person should you so wish, but the appointment of the proxy will be revoked if you attend in person at the Meeting.
  9. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

  1. ''Personal Data'' in this form of proxy has the same meaning as ''personal data'' in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (''PDPO'').
  2. Your Personal Data provided in this form may be used in connection with processing your appointment of proxy at the Meeting and instructions. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. However, the Company may not be able to process your appointment of proxy and instructions if your Personal Data is not provided in this form.
  3. Your Personal Data may be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Progressive Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Joy City Property Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED
05:49aJOY CITY PROPERTY : Form of proxy for special general meeting
PU
05:44aJOY CITY PROPERTY : Continuing connected transactions relating to the 2020 finan..
PU
08/04JOY CITY PROPERTY : Discloseable transaction renewal of the shareholder loans
PU
08/04JOY CITY PROPERTY : Connected transaction equity transfer of 8.36% equity intere..
PU
07/29JOY CITY PROPERTY : Unaudited operating figures for six months ended 30 june 202..
PU
02/10JOY CITY PROPERTY : Resignation of independent non-executive director and appoin..
PU
2019JOY CITY PROPERTY : Continuing connected transactions - renewal of the continuin..
PU
2019JOY CITY PROPERTY : Discloseable and connected transaction provision of financia..
PU
2019JOY CITY PROPERTY : Inside information issuance of medium term notes in the prc
PU
2019JOY CITY PROPERTY : Discloseable transaction acquisition of land use rights in s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 713 M 1 899 M 1 899 M
Net income 2020 1 137 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2020 21 850 M 2 819 M 2 819 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,02x
Yield 2020 6,02%
Capitalization 8 396 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Joy City Property Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,14 HKD
Last Close Price 0,59 HKD
Spread / Highest target 200%
Spread / Average Target 92,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Zhou Chairman & General Manager
Jian Guo Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Hon Chuen Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Ming Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Rong Gen Cao Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED-31.40%1 083
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-26.35%3 025
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-28.57%2 948
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-38.20%2 601
ENTRA ASA-12.34%2 573
DIC ASSET AG-27.92%1 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group