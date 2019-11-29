Joy City Property : INSIDE INFORMATION APPROVAL OF REGISTRATION OF MEDIUM TERM NOTES IN THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED

大悅城地產有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 207)

INSIDE INFORMATION

APPROVAL OF REGISTRATION OF MEDIUM TERM NOTES IN THE PRC

This announcement is made by Joy City Property Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (中國銀行間市場交易商協會) (the "Association") has, on 21 November 2019, approved the application of COFCO Commercial Property Investment Co., Ltd* (中糧置 業投資有限公司) (the "Issuer"), an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in the People's Republic of China, for registration of (i) the medium-term notes in an aggregate amount of not more than RMB 3 billion (in which, type 1 with a term of 3+N years and type 2 with a term of 5+N years) (the "2019 Medium Term Notes - First Tranche") and (ii) the medium-term notes in an aggregate amount of not more than RMB 1 billion (in which, type 1 with a term of 3 years and type 2 with a term of 5 years) (the "2019 Medium Term Notes - Second Tranche"). The Company has received the application approval notice (ref. no. Zhong Shi Xie Zhu [2019] MTN 737 and Zhong Shi Xie Zhu [2019] MTN736) issued by the Association and has been informed that the 2019 Medium Term Notes - First Tranche and the 2019 Medium Term Notes - Second Tranche are duly registered at the Association. The prospectus in respect of the 2019 Medium Term Notes - First Tranche and the 2019 Medium Term Notes

Second Tranche and other disclosure documents will be published on the website of China Money (www.chinamoney.com.cn) and the website of Shanghai Clearing House (www.shclearing.com) upon issue. The Company will make further announcement in relation to the detailed arrangement of the 2019 Medium Term Notes - First Tranche and the 2019 Medium Term Notes - Second Tranche in a timely manner.

The Issuer has received "AAA" rating from credit rating agency China Chengxin Securities Rating Company Limited* (中誠信證券評估有限公司) towards the Issuer, the 2019 Medium Term Notes - First Tranche and the 2019 Medium Term Notes - Second Tranche.

The Company would like to emphasize that even though the Company has obtained the approval for the Medium Term Notes, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the Medium Term Notes may or may not proceed and the above information disclosed on the website