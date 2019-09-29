Log in
Joy City Property : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN JINAN, THE PRC

09/29/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED

大悅城地產有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 207)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS

IN JINAN, THE PRC

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN JINAN, THE PRC

The Board is pleased to announce that on 29 September 2019, the Project Company (an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has been notified by the Jinan Bureau of Land and Resources that it has successfully bid for the land use rights of the Land offered for sale by the Jinan Bureau of Land and Resources at the Auction for RMB3,144,410,000. The Land Use Rights Grant Contract in relation to the Acquisition is expected to be entered into on or before 11 October 2019. A security deposit for the Auction of RMB1,149,000,000 has been paid by the Project Company. The equity interest of the Project Company is owned as to 60% and 40% by Jetway Developments Limited (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and Jinan Licheng Holdings (an independent third party), respectively, and it will hold the interests in the Land upon the completion of the Acquisition for the purpose of development of the Land.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 25% but are all less than 100%, the transaction contemplated under the Acquisition constitutes a major transaction for the Company. As the Group's principal businesses include property development, the Company is regarded as a Qualified Issuer and the Acquisition involves an acquisition of governmental land(s) from a PRC Governmental Body through auction governed by the PRC law and thus is regarded as a Qualified Property Acquisition under Rule 14.04(10B) and (10C) of the Listing Rules. As such, the Acquisition is subject to reporting and announcement requirements and are exempt from shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14.33A of the Listing Rules.

GENERAL

The circular containing the information required under the Listing Rules in relation to the Acquisition will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as possible. In light of the upcoming public holidays in Hong Kong and the PRC and to allow sufficient time for the preparation of the financial and other information in the circular, it is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 25 November 2019.

1

INTRODUCTION

RESULT OF THE BID

Date

:

29 September 2019

Successful bidder

: the Project Company, an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

Location of the Land

: The Land is located north of Gong Ye Bei Road and west of Ji Gang in

Wang She Ren Pian District (王舍人片區工業北路以北、濟鋼西臨),

Jinan, the PRC

Total site area

: approximately 211,748 square meters

Total planned gross floor

:

approximately 767,562 square meters

area

Proposed use of the Land

:

Commercial and residential

Term of the land use right

: 40 years for commercial use and 70 years for residential use

Consideration

: RMB3,144,410,000, which was the bidding price of the Land submitted

by the Project Company at the Auction held by the Jinan Bureau of Land

and Resources. A security deposit for the Auction of an amount of RMB1,149,000,000 has been paid by the Project Company, and the security deposit will form the payment of the total consideration in relation to the Acquisition. The Project Company will pay 50% of the Consideration within 30 days of the date of the Land Use Rights Grant Contract and the remaining 50% of the Consideration within 90 days of the date of the Land Use Rights Grant Contract.

BASIS OF THE CONSIDERATION

The Consideration was arrived at as a result of successful bidding of the Land by the Project Company at the Auction after taking into account the minimum bid price, current market conditions, location of the Land and the land price in the surrounding area. The aggregate costs relating to the Acquisition, including the Consideration and related tax and administration costs, is expected to be approximately RMB3,279,310,000, which will be funded by the Group and Jinan Licheng Holdings on a pro rata basis according to their respective proposed shareholding proportions in the Project Company. Accordingly, the total contribution to the Project Company by the Group is expected to be approximately

2

RMB1,967,586,000, which will be financed by its internal resources, shareholders' loans and/or external borrowings.

Immediately upon the completion of the Acquisition, the Company will indirectly hold the interests in the Land through the Project Company. As the Project Company is an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Project Company will be consolidated into the accounts of the Group.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

The Group is principally engaged in development, operation, sales, leasing and management of mixed-use complexes and commercial properties in the PRC.

The Land is located in a prime area of Licheng District of Jinan, which is strategically located in the core suburbs of Jinan City and a transport hub, therefore it is considered suitable for development of integrated commercial and residential properties. In view of the location and the designated use of the Land, it is expected to achieve high investment value after completion of the development of the Land, and thus generate stable and satisfactory revenue and profit to the Group. The Directors consider that the Acquisition is in line with the business development strategy and planning of the Group and will uphold the brand image of Joy City as a leading complex and commercial property developer and operator in the PRC, whilst leveraging on the resources of the Group and Jinan Licheng Holdings.

The Directors consider the Acquisition is in the Group's ordinary and usual course of business and the Acquisition is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and the terms thereof are on normal commercial terms, which are fair and reasonable.

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Company is an investment holding company incorporated in Bermuda. The Group is principally engaged in development, operation, sales, leasing and management of mixed-use complexes and commercial properties in the PRC. The Group develops, holds and operates various property projects in the PRC and Hong Kong.

Jetway Developments Limited is a company incorporated in Samoa with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Jetway Developments Limited is principally engaged in property development and investment in the PRC.

The Project Company is a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC which equity interest is held as to 60% and 40% by Jetway Developments Limited and Jinan Licheng Holdings, respectively. The Project Company was established for the purpose of the development of the Land.

Jinan Licheng Holdings is a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC and is principally engaged in property development and investment in the PRC.

The Jinan Bureau of Land and Resources is a PRC governmental authority and the seller of the Land.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, Jinan Licheng Holdings and the Jinan Bureau of Land and Resources and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Group and its connected persons.

3

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

GENERAL

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"Acquisition"

the acquisition of land use rights of the Land through public bidding

process at the Auction

"Auction"

the public auction held by the Jinan Bureau of Land and Resources at

which the Land was offered for sale

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Joy City Property Limited ( 大 悅 城 地 產 有 限 公 司 ), a company

incorporated under the laws of Bermuda with limited liability, the

ordinary shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange

"Consideration"

RMB3,144,410,000, being the price for the grant of the land use rights

of the Land

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Jinan Licheng Holdings"

Jinan Licheng Holdings Group Company Limited* (濟南歷城控股集團

有限公司), a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC

"Land"

the plots of land described under the section headed "Result of the Bid"

in this announcement with a total site area of approximately 211,748

4

square meters which was offered for sale at the Auction

"Land Use Rights Grant

the land use rights grant contract (國有建設用地使用權出讓合同) to be

Contract"

entered into between the Project Company and Jinan Bureau of Land

and Resources in respect of the Land

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited

"Jetway Developments

Jetway Developments Limited ( 亨 達 發 展 有 限 公 司 ), a company

Limited"

incorporated in Samoa and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

"Jinan Bureau of Land and

Jinan Bureau of Land and Resources (濟南市自然資源和規劃局)

Resources"

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which shall, for the purpose of this

announcement, exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative

Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"Project Company"

Jinan Joy City Property Development Company Limited* (濟南大悅城

產 業 發 展 有 限 公 司 ), a limited liability company incorporated in the

PRC which equity interest is held as to 60% and 40% by Jetway

Developments Limited and Jinan Licheng Holdings, respectively

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Shareholders"

the shareholders of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the terms "connected person(s)", "percentage ratio", "PRC Law", "Qualified Issuer", "Qualified Property Acquisition" and "subsidiary(ies)" shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Listing Rules.

  • English translations of the names are provided for ease of reference only and they are not official English names of the companies and authority concerned.

By order of the Board

Joy City Property Limited

Zhou Zheng

Chairman

The PRC, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. ZHOU Zheng (Chairman) and Mr. CAO Ronggen as executive directors; Mr. JIANG Yong as non-executive director; and Mr. LAU Hon Chuen, Ambrose, GBS, JP, Mr. LAM Kin Ming, Lawrence and Mr. WU Kwok Cheung, MH as independent non-executive directors.

5

Joy City Property Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 23:12:02 UTC
