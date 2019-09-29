Joy City Property : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN JINAN, THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MAJOR TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF LAND USE RIGHTS IN JINAN, THE PRC

The Board is pleased to announce that on 29 September 2019, the Project Company (an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has been notified by the Jinan Bureau of Land and Resources that it has successfully bid for the land use rights of the Land offered for sale by the Jinan Bureau of Land and Resources at the Auction for RMB3,144,410,000. The Land Use Rights Grant Contract in relation to the Acquisition is expected to be entered into on or before 11 October 2019. A security deposit for the Auction of RMB1,149,000,000 has been paid by the Project Company. The equity interest of the Project Company is owned as to 60% and 40% by Jetway Developments Limited (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and Jinan Licheng Holdings (an independent third party), respectively, and it will hold the interests in the Land upon the completion of the Acquisition for the purpose of development of the Land.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 25% but are all less than 100%, the transaction contemplated under the Acquisition constitutes a major transaction for the Company. As the Group's principal businesses include property development, the Company is regarded as a Qualified Issuer and the Acquisition involves an acquisition of governmental land(s) from a PRC Governmental Body through auction governed by the PRC law and thus is regarded as a Qualified Property Acquisition under Rule 14.04(10B) and (10C) of the Listing Rules. As such, the Acquisition is subject to reporting and announcement requirements and are exempt from shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14.33A of the Listing Rules.

GENERAL

The circular containing the information required under the Listing Rules in relation to the Acquisition will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as possible. In light of the upcoming public holidays in Hong Kong and the PRC and to allow sufficient time for the preparation of the financial and other information in the circular, it is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 25 November 2019.