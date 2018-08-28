Joyce Boutique : FALL-WINTER 2018 WITH PENG WEI and the poetry of brush art

JOYCE INTRODUCES THIS SEASON IN A PRESENTATION THAT EMBRACES THE POETRY OF CHINESE BRUSH ART

For their Fall - Winter 2018 campaign, JOYCE presents a series of visual compositions previewing seasonal themes over the coming months. Collaborated with Artistic Director Sean Kunjambu and renowned photographer Wing Shya, the campaign is presented alongside the work and portraits of celebrated contemporary Chinese artist Peng Wei. The result is a delicate discourse between fashion's new expressions and Peng Wei's contemporary take on the traditional Chinese discipline of brush art.

Key pieces chosen from the JOYCE Fall - Winter 2018 curation incorporate the work of both new and established members of the fashion community. The latest additions to the JOYCE family include the likes of British designer Richard Quinn with his boisterous contrasting florals, as well as the elongated sleeves and drapery of Tokyo's Mame Kurugouchi. Also notable at JOYCE stores are Alessandra Rich's signature take on 80s structured shoulders, Jil Sander's ethereal tailoring and Juun J's play on exaggerated proportions. The campaign is underpinned by pieces from longstanding partners of JOYCE such as The Row - who introduce their first Menswear collection, Dries Van Noten, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Oscar De La Renta.

Distilling the considered composition, flow and rhythm of time-honoured techniques, Peng Wei's work uses intricate lines and ink wash to create silent poetry on traditional rice paper and alternative mediums including mannequin busts, limbs, and translucent shoes. Finding perfection in imperfection by experimenting with proportion, patterns, opacity and mediums - complementing the JOYCE Fall - Winter 2018 seasonal selection.

The campaign launches in early September. The release of images will coincide with an exhibition-style display of both featured fashion and Peng Wei's artworks in the JOYCE New World Tower Central flagship store from 13th of September 2018.

The series of photographs act as a snapshot of what to expect at JOYCE over Fall - Winter 2018:

SEPTEMBER

THE STRUCTURE OF PATTERN

The launch of the season will see special projects including a solo exhibition with artist and campaign collaborator Peng Wei, a personal appearance by Martine Rose in JOYCE Harbour City on 7th of September and a story at JOYCE Pacific Place with exclusive brand ARTO to welcome its representation at the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC).

JOYCE will also introduce designers who were the talks of fashion week conversations such as the exclusive brands Redemption, Nabil Nayal, and Marine Serre, the latest LVMH Prize winner 2018.

OCTOBER

WALTZ WITH FLUIDITY

JOYCE enters into a month of romantic drapery with The Row, featuring an exclusive window at JOYCE Central. A unique Cashmere Coat Project featuring the exclusive brands Mandkhai and Johnstons of Elgin will be showcased in JOYCE Central and JOYCE Harbour City. The revived brand Poiret will be exclusively introduced in JOYCE Central and new comer Dry Clean Only will introduce a capsule collection of reworked fashion pieces in JOYCE Pacific Place.

NOVEMBER - DECEMBER

COLOUR OF JEWELS

The festive season celebrates the colours of our favourite gemstones, featuring a ruby-themed capsule Christmas Sweater Project feat. Ambush, Yohji Yamamoto and Monse to name a few. An emerald installation will also be gracing our windows during the holiday season.

Designers Chitose Abe from sacai and Victoria Beckham will visit us before breaking for holiday. Stay tuned!

ABOUT PENG WEI

Known for blending a variety of media, such as painting, installation, video, and photography, into her practice, Peng Wei is considered one of the most important contributors to Chinese contemporary ink painting. Peng Wei relies on the methods of traditional Chinese painting and a very personal vision. She links traditional ideas to the present and the West, in an effort to find balance between the past and the present. She has held numerous solo exhibitions in New York, Hong Kong, Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai and has participated in large contemporary art exhibitions in Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania. In 2014, her series 'Letters from a Distance' was selected for the Signature Art Prize at the Singapore Art Museum.

Peng's work has been collected by the Cleveland Museum of Art the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco, the Brooklyn Museum, M+, the National Art Museum of China, the Hong Kong Museum of Art, the Guangdong Museum of Art, the He Xiangning Art Museum, the Beijing Fine Art Academy Museum, Suzhou Museum the Sigg Collection, and the DSL Collection etc.