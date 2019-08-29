Joyce Boutique : PODCAST

JOYCE: LIVE CURIOUSLY - COMING SOON
JOYCE Podcast : Live Curiously. Further connecting our worldwide network of like-minded design, fashion & culture fans, we will go head-to-head with the most inspiring talents in the business.
The illuminating and intimate conversations series will reach beneath fashion's facade, exploring Creativity, Care and Craftsmanship both locally and globally. Stay tuned in September.
Guests include Thom Browne, Glenn Martens, Marine Serre, Colville, JW Anderson
Hosted by: Filep Motwary, Tiffany Godoy, Peter Wong, Ching Siu-Wai, David Hellqvist
Coming soon.
