JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED    0647

JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0647)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/28
0.22 HKD   0.00%
News 
News

Joyce Boutique : PODCAST

08/29/2019 | 05:36am EDT

JOYCE: LIVE CURIOUSLY - COMING SOON

JOYCE Podcast : Live Curiously. Further connecting our worldwide network of like-minded design, fashion & culture fans, we will go head-to-head with the most inspiring talents in the business.​

The illuminating and intimate conversations series will reach beneath fashion's facade, exploring Creativity, Care and Craftsmanship both locally and globally. Stay tuned in September.

Guests include Thom Browne, Glenn Martens, Marine Serre, Colville, JW Anderson

Hosted by: Filep Motwary, Tiffany Godoy, Peter Wong, Ching Siu-Wai, David Hellqvist

Coming soon.

Disclaimer

Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 09:35:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew D. F. Keith President & Chief Executive Officer
Tin Hoi Ng Non-Executive Chairman
Yiu Cheung Tsui Non-Executive Director
Antonio Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Kin Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%45
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL23.27%95 081
FAST RETAILING CO LTD15.43%60 206
KERING4.40%59 544
ROSS STORES23.29%38 133
HENNES & MAURITZ49.37%32 052
