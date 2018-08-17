Joyce Boutique : PRESENTS AMIRI POP-UP

AMIRI x JOYCE POP-UP ANNOUNCED FOR JOYCE CENTRAL FLAGSHIP STORE

August 2018 sees sought-after designer Mike Amiri bring a Mens and Womenswear capsule collection exclusively to JOYCE.

Known for his irreverent take on high fashion, the West Coast native draws on the dark energies of the streets of Los Angeles. AMIRI Fall - Winter 2018 presentations pulsate with nostalgia for the zenith of American 80's and 90's grunge rock and skate culture. Inspired by the likes of Nirvana, the late Scott Weiland and iconic bad-boy Johnny Depp the, overall impression is a nod to the darker side of the Hollywood scene. Add to that elements of cult movie 'The Lost Boys' - a movie about vampires prowling the Californian Coast - and the collection indulges the rebellious side, without compromising on a high-end finish.

Adapted for a contemporary audience, the oversized, loose-fitted layering, distressed leather, ripped denim and sterling silver chain detailing acknowledge the unquestionable classicism of rock and roll. As well as presenting his Fall-Winter 2018 Mens and Womens collections, the AMIRI x JOYCE Pop-up features a global exclusive capsule. The offering comprises of five pieces including a luxe purple hoodie with New World Tower emblazoned on the sleeve. Both ranges will be presented in an environment reminiscent of the atmospheric AMIRI Fall-Winter 2018 runway: vigil-esque candlelit tiers of white blossoms with opulent red velvet drapes on the walls and deep burgundy Persian carpets underfoot.

The Pop-up will be available at the JOYCE Central flagship store from 20th August through to mid-September.