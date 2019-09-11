Log in
JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0647)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/10
0.22 HKD   0.00%
12:42aJOYCE BOUTIQUE : Prolong your summer glow
PU
09/09JOYCE BOUTIQUE : Welcome to Tata's garden
PU
09/03TATA HARPER : Natural, Botanical Beauty for the Makeup Minimalist
PU
News 
News

Joyce Boutique : Prolong your summer glow

0
09/11/2019 | 12:42am EDT

Summer might be over, but your post-holiday glow doesn't need to be. Extend it with Tata Harper's Concentrated Brightening Duo 2.0 and a conscious diet.

Try White Mulberry Fruit+ Phytic Acid in both Concentrated Brightening Serum 2.0 and Concentrated Brightening Essence 2.0. This powerful pair made up of lightning and antioxidant properties, targets dark spot-creating enzymes, stimulates cellular turnover, and minimises the look of dark spots.

Besides skincare, your lifestyle plays a major role in waking up with a supermodel glow, and diet is a huge part of that. Working to incorporate antioxidants such as blueberries, spinach, and even a little dark chocolate boosts your glow from the inside out. Last, but by no means least - if you don't know already, a sufficient water intake is Hollywood's biggest secret. Drink up!

Disclaimer

Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 04:41:01 UTC
Chart JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew D. F. Keith President & Chief Executive Officer
Tin Hoi Ng Non-Executive Chairman
Yiu Cheung Tsui Non-Executive Director
Antonio Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Kin Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOYCE BOUTIQUE HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%45
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL28.01%99 130
KERING9.44%62 101
FAST RETAILING CO LTD21.20%61 613
ROSS STORES30.00%39 566
HENNES & MAURITZ51.64%32 408
