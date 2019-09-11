Joyce Boutique : Prolong your summer glow

Summer might be over, but your post-holiday glow doesn't need to be. Extend it with Tata Harper's Concentrated Brightening Duo 2.0 and a conscious diet.
Try White Mulberry Fruit+ Phytic Acid in both Concentrated Brightening Serum 2.0 and Concentrated Brightening Essence 2.0. This powerful pair made up of lightning and antioxidant properties, targets dark spot-creating enzymes, stimulates cellular turnover, and minimises the look of dark spots.
Besides skincare, your lifestyle plays a major role in waking up with a supermodel glow, and diet is a huge part of that. Working to incorporate antioxidants such as blueberries, spinach, and even a little dark chocolate boosts your glow from the inside out. Last, but by no means least - if you don't know already, a sufficient water intake is Hollywood's biggest secret. Drink up!
