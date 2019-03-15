Omorovicza: Brighten and Protect with Daily Vitamin C

Prep your skin for spring with this essential new serum from Omorovicza - Daily Vitamin C. More than a delicious citrus fruit with immune-boosting benefits, vitamin C is a skin ritual staple, dramatically brightening and evening out skin tone while fighting the signs of ageing. This wonder ingredient also has a special place in Omorovicza's story: the same Hungarian laboratory that helped develop Omorovicza's world-renowned skincare systems was awarded a Nobel Prize in the 1930s for its role in the discovery of vitamin C.

Daily Vitamin C 30ml

Capturing the power of two vitamin C sources - antioxidant-rich sodium ascorbyl phosphate and kiwiberry - this milky serum provides essential daily protection against environmental aggressors, while stimulating the production of collagen for a more youthful-looking complexion. Featuring 3% vitamin C content, this serum is ideal for daily use, and unlike other vitamin C products, doesn't deteriorate on contact with oxygen for a longer shelf life.

Key Benefits:

Sodium ascorbyl phosphate, a highly stable form of vitamin C, dramatically fights the signs of ageing, and prevents the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating the production of collagen and protecting against environmental damage. It also helps promote even skin tone and reduces the appearance of dark spots.

An innovative complex of watercress extract, zinc and niacinamide work to inhibit the production of melanin, reducing pigmentation and correcting skin tone for a brighter, more even complexion.

Antioxidant-rich kiwiberry, a naturally potent source of vitamin C, further protects skin cells from oxidative stress and skin photo-ageing. By stimulating cells' natural energy, this extract also helps prolong the healthy life of skin and protect its DNA.

Hyaluronic acid delivers moisture and increases moisture retention for skin that's left feeling soft to touch.