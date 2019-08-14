TIA by BeGlow: Daily Beauty Ritual 3 in 1

We are all familiar with facial cleansing device now, the trend has hit the beauty industry by storm, some become part of our daily beauty ritual; while some end up…collecting dust somewhere in a cabinet. A good device can be a useful adjunct to manual cleansing, removing harmful impurity build-up more effectively and quickly, but no matter which one we are currently using, we are always on the lookout for the next best thing.

Danielle Hudson, founder of Skin Care Research, has spent 15 years creating make up for fashion celebrities in London's entertainment industry, and based on years of in-depth understanding of the skin, Hudson teamed up with experts in manufacturing to break traditions, and redefine facial cleansing device from single-frequency pulses to multi-pulse skin-sensing technologies.

​

TIA: All-In-One Sonic Skin Care System

Take your skincare routine to the next level with the BeGlow cleansing system. TIA, as their first brain-child, its gentle SkinSense technology combined with anti-ageing applicator, gives your skin a radiant look. Far more than just a regular facial cleansing brush, the BeGlow TIA is an all-in-one skincare system which cleanses, lifts and tones your skin for a healthy, radiant complexion. The addition of the titanium applicator on the BeGlow TIA works to smooth the appearance of wrinkles and lift and tone the skin for a sculpted, more youthful complexion.

Available colours: Black, Pink, White

​