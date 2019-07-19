Tata Harper: Your Three-Step Skin Hydration Routine

It's no secret that dry skin is crying out for a hit of moisture, but did you know that blemish-prone skin is more likely to suffer from dehydration? Many of us in the oily skin camp shun extra moisture, believing it may make things worse. However, if your complexion feels tight, dull, inflamed, or extra wrinkled - there's a good chance your skin is overcompensating for a lack of moisture and needs more nourishment. The guru of natural beauty, Tata Harper, has engineered a triple-threat weapon against parched skin with her hydration power combo of Hydrating Floral Essence, Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer, and Hydrating Floral Mask - now available at JOYCE Beauty.

Hydrating Floral Essence | 125ml

Your hydrating booster

This nourishing essence draws and locks in moisture with hyaluronic acid and humectants for youthfully plump, hydrated skin. Its formula delivers youth-giving moisture with 17 high-performance botanical ingredients: 7 sources to plump hydration, 5 sources that smooth and soften skin texture, and 5 sources to minimise the appearance of wrinkles.

Tips:Press and hold to mist onto the face and neck. Use daily in the morning and evening, avoiding direct contact with eyes. Follow with serum.

Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer | 50ml

Your weightless gel-water moisturiser

This lightweight hydrator for oily and combination skin replenishes and restores moisture weightlessly. It's engineered to drench skin in intense but ultra-light hydration, while natural antioxidants fight the ageing effects of free radicals. The gel formula delivers nourishment with 14 sources of plumping hydration, 10 sources of antioxidants, and 13 sources to smooth and soften skin texture.

Tips:Massage one to two pumps onto the face and neck,morning and night. If your skin feels dull, mixone pump of Resurfacing Serum with the Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer for an AHA/BHA-powered glow boost that'll leave your skin looking energised and radiant, not greasy.

Hydrating Floral Mask | 30ml

Your multi-hyaluronic acid redness reducing mask

This ultra-hydration treatment is like a glass of water for parched, dehydrated skin. Around 1,000 micro and macro molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid recharge and replenish dry skin. Vitamins and minerals nourish and comfort, while a botanical blend evens skin tone. The gel formula contains 13 ingredients for plumping hydration, 12 ingredients for soothing redness, and 18 ingredients for vitamins and minerals.

Tips:One to three times a week, apply a thick layer over the face and neck, avoiding direct eye contact. Leave for 20 minutes and rinsewith warm water. Or, instead of using water, consider misting Hydrating Floral Essence over your face and neck and gently massage to remove the mask for additional hydrating benefits.If your skin needs a little extra love, use the Hydrating Floral Mask as an overnight treatment in place of your normal moisturiser.