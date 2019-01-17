Log in
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop

01/17/2019 | 07:33pm EST
An American Express credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - American Express Co missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as the rate of customer spending slowed despite a strong U.S. holiday sales season.

The credit-card issuer's shares fell 2.4 percent in extended trading.

"For the past couple of quarters card spending for AmEx in the U.S. has been 10 percent, that dropped down to about 9 percent this quarter, that is having an effect on the stock," Buckingham Research Group analyst Chris Brendler said.

The slowing growth came despite the United States witnessing its strongest holiday season in six years on the back of a robust economy and more deals. According to a Mastercard report on Dec. 26, holiday spending rose 5.1 percent to over $850 billion.

This strong health of the consumer spurred more customers to take loans on credit cards in the quarter, growing AmEx's loan portfolio by 12 percent in the fourth quarter. However, this also drove provisions for credit losses higher by 14 percent.

Meanwhile, expenses rose 9 percent as AmEx poured more money into offering perks such as rewards programs and lounge access at airports to better compete against companies such as JPMorgan's Chase cards division and payment networks Visa and Mastercard.

Card member rewards expenses rose 11 percent, AmEx said.


The company said https://reut.rs/2RyxpFO its net income was $2.01 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $1.21 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier, when it took a charge due to a change in U.S. tax laws.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.74 per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.80, according to IBES data from Refinitiv data.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 7.9 percent to $10.47 billion, but fell short of analysts' estimates of $10.56 billion.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 0.08% 99.49 Delayed Quote.2.80%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.41% 102.92 Delayed Quote.5.00%
MASTERCARD 0.78% 199.31 Delayed Quote.4.83%
VISA -0.04% 137.28 Delayed Quote.4.09%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 47 577 M
Net income 2019 32 048 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 10,37
P/E ratio 2020 9,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,87x
Capitalization 341 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.00%340 855
BANK OF AMERICA7.75%279 214
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%271 965
WELLS FARGO6.21%230 373
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%225 280
BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.49%186 831
