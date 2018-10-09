Bank Earnings: Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware

By Telis Demos

Big U.S. banks are set to report their most profitable third quarter since the financial crisis. But underneath the blockbuster numbers are reasons for caution.

Bank profits have been strong this year, thanks in large part to a December law that slashed the tax bill for banks and other corporations. But as the tax cuts become business as usual, investors and analysts have turned their attention to worrying signs about the banks' future growth. Despite a solid economy with rising interest rates -- normally a boon for banking -- lending activity hasn't grown as quickly as hoped, and trading is expected to be lackluster.

The season kicks off Friday when JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup report results.

Bank stocks jumped early in the year as market volatility fueled revenue on their equities-trading desks, but they have have flatlined since then. The KBW Nasdaq bank index is roughly flat so far this year, compared to with 8% increase in the S&P 500.

Banks generally benefit as interest rates rise because they can charge more on loans -- but that impact is muted if fewer borrowers take out new loans. Mortgage growth, for one, is slowing. Overall growth in loans to companies and consumers remains stubbornly slow, with an early-year pickup fading over the summer.

Some analysts believe banks are backing off some lending because they are worried the U.S. economy is at the top of its cycle. Some indicators, like credit-card charge-off rates, have been rising, though that rate leveled off over the summer.

Banks are likely to report that their business from advising companies has slowed. Volumes of completed mergers and acquisitions, bond offerings and stock offerings all tailed off in the third quarter from a year ago.

A possible trade war and uncertainty over other macro trends roiled stock markets this year, which gave the lift to banks' equities-trading operations. But a slowdown in fixed-income trading is expected to overshadow stock trading. The two biggest U.S. trading banks, JPMorgan and Citigroup, expect to report lukewarm results in their markets businesses.

