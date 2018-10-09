Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/09 06:36:08 pm
114.725 USD   -0.52%
06:08pBANK EARNINGS : Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware
DJ
03:15pJPMORGAN CHASE : quaterly earnings release
02:52pJP MORGAN CHASE : JPMorgan Chase to provide $1 million grant to spur..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank Earnings: Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware

0
10/09/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

By Telis Demos

Big U.S. banks are set to report their most profitable third quarter since the financial crisis. But underneath the blockbuster numbers are reasons for caution.

Bank profits have been strong this year, thanks in large part to a December law that slashed the tax bill for banks and other corporations. But as the tax cuts become business as usual, investors and analysts have turned their attention to worrying signs about the banks' future growth. Despite a solid economy with rising interest rates -- normally a boon for banking -- lending activity hasn't grown as quickly as hoped, and trading is expected to be lackluster.

The season kicks off Friday when JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup report results.

Bank stocks jumped early in the year as market volatility fueled revenue on their equities-trading desks, but they have have flatlined since then. The KBW Nasdaq bank index is roughly flat so far this year, compared to with 8% increase in the S&P 500.

Banks generally benefit as interest rates rise because they can charge more on loans -- but that impact is muted if fewer borrowers take out new loans. Mortgage growth, for one, is slowing. Overall growth in loans to companies and consumers remains stubbornly slow, with an early-year pickup fading over the summer.

Some analysts believe banks are backing off some lending because they are worried the U.S. economy is at the top of its cycle. Some indicators, like credit-card charge-off rates, have been rising, though that rate leveled off over the summer.

Banks are likely to report that their business from advising companies has slowed. Volumes of completed mergers and acquisitions, bond offerings and stock offerings all tailed off in the third quarter from a year ago.

A possible trade war and uncertainty over other macro trends roiled stock markets this year, which gave the lift to banks' equities-trading operations. But a slowdown in fixed-income trading is expected to overshadow stock trading. The two biggest U.S. trading banks, JPMorgan and Citigroup, expect to report lukewarm results in their markets businesses.

Write to Telis Demos at telis.demos@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP -0.21% 72.52 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 26517.81 Delayed Quote.7.15%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.54% 114.85 Delayed Quote.7.84%
NASDAQ 100 0.83% 7413.1983 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 7782.7166 Delayed Quote.12.82%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2884.51 Real-time Quote.7.93%
WELLS FARGO 0.19% 53.84 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 46 045 M
Net income 2018 31 203 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,35%
P/E ratio 2018 12,58
P/E ratio 2019 11,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capitalization 388 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.84%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA2.41%302 344
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.32%275 071
WELLS FARGO-11.54%258 482
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%215 885
BANK OF CHINA LTD-8.82%186 093
