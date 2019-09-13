Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bankers Launch Underwriting Plans For Aramco's IPO -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Underwriting team holds Dubai meeting as financiers no longer shun Saudi Arabia 

By Rory Jones and Summer Said in Dubai and Maureen Farrell in New York

Global investment bankers launched the underwriting process for the initial public offering of Saudi oil giant Aramco in Dubai on Thursday, a sign financiers who shunned the kingdom in the immediate aftermath of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are turning the page.

Government-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has so far chosen nine banks to underwrite its listing: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings PLC, Credit Suisse Group AG and two domestic investment banks, according to people familiar with the details.

The IPO is expected to reap billions of dollars for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's social and economic reform program, which is aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy beyond oil and improving Saudis' standard of living. That effort has come alongside a crackdown on the domestic business community and a silencing of political dissent.

Bankers have shown they are willing to move past the murder to win business in Saudi Arabia, but it is unclear whether large numbers of foreign investors are ready to bet on Prince Mohammed's vision. Foreign direct investment in Saudi Arabia remains meager and few international firms have placed big bets on the country since Mr. Khashoggi's murder.

Senior-level bankers are expected to gather in Dubai on Thursday for the first meeting of the underwriting team, the people said. Aramco plans an IPO in two stages: first on the domestic Saudi stock market before pursuing an international debut next year or in 2021.

JPMorgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Citi and Credit Suisse declined to comment on their involvement in the IPO.

Aramco expects to list about 1% of itself before the end of the year, in what Saudi analysts are calling a movie trailer for foreign investors ahead of an international listing. Foreigners can access the Saudi market but local investors are expected to subscribe to the IPO, limiting global participation.

Prince Mohammed has said he eventually wants to list 5% and expects a valuation for Aramco, the world's most profitable company, of about $2 trillion. Analysts estimate the company is worth closer to $1.5 trillion, based on financials released earlier this year and the uncertain outlook for oil prices.

Bankers who pitched for the Saudi Aramco IPO, however, put forward valuations above $2 trillion, according to an Aramco adviser familiar with the process.

"At one point it looked like it was a race for who is going to give the highest valuation," the Aramco adviser said.

A $12 billion bond sale by Aramco in April drew $100 billion in orders, giving an indication of how popular investors might view a listing, depending on the valuation.

Global investment banks have salivated at the chance of arranging an IPO for Aramco since 2016, when Prince Mohammed said he planned a listing.

Aramco initially chose three banks to underwrite the IPO: JPMorgan, a banker to the oil firm for decades; Morgan Stanley and HSBC, which has groomed many Saudi officials for office. Saudi officials then delayed the listing over transparency concerns and costs and then more recently started a new search for underwriters.

After Mr. Khashoggi's killing in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul last year, top executives including JPMorgan's James Dimon, HSBC's then-CEO John Flint and Credit Suisse's Tidjane Thiam all pulled out of the Saudi sovereign-wealth fund's flagship investment conference.

After the murder, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman was one of the first global leaders to publicly sit down with Saudi officials as part of a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Mr. Flint also flew into Riyadh in April for a panel discussion on the financial sector.

The managing director of Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund, Yasir Rumayyan, was last week made chairman of Aramco and his fund has helped screen investment banks on the Aramco IPO, people familiar with the pitching process said.

Goldman Sachs has made a particular effort in the past couple of years to woo Saudi officials, including Mr. Rumayyan, people familiar with the outreach said.

The investment bank made Dina Powell, former deputy national security adviser to the Trump White House and an Arabic speaker, the point person for Saudi officials. Ms. Powell is one of the bankers expected at the first IPO meeting on Thursday in Dubai, a person familiar with the process said. Richard Gnodde, CEO of Goldman International, also has played a major role, said another person familiar with the process.

The Aramco mandate is also a coup for Citi. The bank has sought a comeback in the kingdom after exiting the market in 2004. New York-based Tyler Dickson, head of global markets, is leading the bank's relationship with Aramco, according to an Aramco adviser.

Write to Rory Jones at rory.jones@wsj.com, Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com and Maureen Farrell at maureen.farrell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.71% 29.67 Delayed Quote.20.41%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.58% 69.3 Delayed Quote.33.12%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.16% 12.83 Delayed Quote.18.80%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 0.89% 218.74 Delayed Quote.29.78%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.11% 626.2 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.61% 117.91 Delayed Quote.20.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.23% 60.22 Delayed Quote.15.70%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.86% 44.32 Delayed Quote.11.78%
WTI -0.07% 55 Delayed Quote.28.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
02:48aBankers Launch Underwriting Plans For Aramco's IPO -- WSJ
DJ
09/12Two JPMorgan metals executives put on leave amid U.S. probe - source
RE
09/12JPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12Big U.S. Investment Banks Crowd Into Aramco IPO -- Update
DJ
09/12BUD LIGHT : Brewer Plans Slimmed-Down IPO in Hong Kong
DJ
09/11Forever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing -- Update
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/11How the LSE and HKEX stack up
RE
09/11JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Alibab..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 113 B
EBIT 2019 48 072 M
Net income 2019 32 747 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 377 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 118,73  $
Last Close Price 117,91  $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY20.05%376 960
BANK OF AMERICA20.41%276 177
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%271 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.58%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%199 213
CITIGROUP INC.33.12%156 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group