Brexit lures numerous financial institutions to Germany - watchdog

The figure was announced by Felix Hufeld, the president of Germany's financial markets watchdog BaFin. It marks the most up-to-date and authoritative indication of Brexit's impact on Germany's financial landscape.

Among banks that announced plans to relocate some of their EU operations to Frankfurt are Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Standard Chartered [STANB.UL].

In August, Hufeld said that Germany was processing more than 25 banking licences.

Hufeld also called on Tuesday for greater coordination in Europe in the fight against money laundering.

"For me, money laundering preventing is an absolutely urgent task," Hufeld said. "A better coordination in Europe is necessary."

