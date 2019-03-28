Chase : and ESSENCE Expand Economic Opportunities for Black Women with Launch of Currency Conversations Campaign

Chase and ESSENCE today announced the launch of Currency
Conversations, a new campaign created to help black women across
America achieve financial success. This campaign, which is an early
example of Chase’s recently-announced Advancing
Black Pathways commitment, will foster local communities of black
women to inspire each other and provide digital access to a national
network of experts and coaches helping with education, inspiration and
vital solutions that support their financial goals.
“Black women are often the CFOs of their households, and as a result,
play a crucial role in the financial well-being of both their families,
and the black community at large,” said Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO
of Chase Consumer Banking and Executive Sponsor of Advancing Black
Pathways. “Through Currency Conversations, we’re engaging
black women in a discussion about what it takes to achieve financial
security, while providing encouragement and actionable steps they can
take to ensure they’re on a path to long-term financial freedom.”
Women who join the movement can access digital resources and a national
network of experts that will help them stay on track with their
financial goals. The initiative will also include live engagement at the
ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans and original content on Essence.com and
across ESSENCE social platforms —all of which encourage women to join
the national challenge toward smart saving, spending and investment
strategies.
The Currency Conversations campaign will encourage women to have
a day out with ESSENCE and Chase to connect with each other and
engage in dialogue with experts about what it takes to achieve their
personal financial goals. Women will have the opportunity to relax with
each other and be challenged to pledge their personal commitment to
savings, debt reduction and investment goals.
Although women everywhere will have the opportunity to digitally engage
with Currency Conversations, Chase will host in-person events in
five U.S. cities starting next month: Atlanta, April 13; Oakland, April
27; Washington, D.C., May 4; Detroit, May 18; and New York City, June 8.
“We are proud to join forces with Chase in its commitment to serving
black women and championing economic inclusion and wealth creation,”
said Michelle Ebanks, CEO of ESSENCE Communications Inc. “We
know that 80% of black American households rely solely on a black
woman’s income1, so our Currency Conversations campaign
will not only inform women as leaders but will position more than 20,000
families in communities nationwide for prosperity and success.”
Overall, the program is designed to bring together a community of women
who are committed to lifting each other up and collectively saving
toward personal goals such as homeownership, college funds, rainy day
funds, retirement or even dream vacations.
For more information about Currency Conversations, visit www.Essence.com/CurrencyConversations.
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan
Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with
assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly
half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services,
including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing,
investment advice, small business loans and payment processing.
Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000
branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more
information, go to Chase.com.
About ESSENCE Communications Inc.
ESSENCE Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce
company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more
than 17 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original
content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and
online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and
social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events,
including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style
and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence
Ventures, an independent Black-owned, technology-driven company focused
on merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural
and lifestyle needs of people of color.
1 Source: The Atlantic, “Black
Women: Supporting Their Families—With Few Resources.” 6/12/17
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005651/en/