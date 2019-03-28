Log in
JP Morgan Chase & Company

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY

(JPM)
My previous session
News 
News

Chase : and ESSENCE Expand Economic Opportunities for Black Women with Launch of Currency Conversations Campaign

03/28/2019 | 11:20am EDT

The collaboration aims to ignite ongoing dialogue with more than 20,000 black women on how to achieve financial success.

Chase and ESSENCE today announced the launch of Currency Conversations, a new campaign created to help black women across America achieve financial success. This campaign, which is an early example of Chase’s recently-announced Advancing Black Pathways commitment, will foster local communities of black women to inspire each other and provide digital access to a national network of experts and coaches helping with education, inspiration and vital solutions that support their financial goals.

“Black women are often the CFOs of their households, and as a result, play a crucial role in the financial well-being of both their families, and the black community at large,” said Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking and Executive Sponsor of Advancing Black Pathways. “Through Currency Conversations, we’re engaging black women in a discussion about what it takes to achieve financial security, while providing encouragement and actionable steps they can take to ensure they’re on a path to long-term financial freedom.”

Women who join the movement can access digital resources and a national network of experts that will help them stay on track with their financial goals. The initiative will also include live engagement at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans and original content on Essence.com and across ESSENCE social platforms —all of which encourage women to join the national challenge toward smart saving, spending and investment strategies.

The Currency Conversations campaign will encourage women to have a day out with ESSENCE and Chase to connect with each other and engage in dialogue with experts about what it takes to achieve their personal financial goals. Women will have the opportunity to relax with each other and be challenged to pledge their personal commitment to savings, debt reduction and investment goals.

Although women everywhere will have the opportunity to digitally engage with Currency Conversations, Chase will host in-person events in five U.S. cities starting next month: Atlanta, April 13; Oakland, April 27; Washington, D.C., May 4; Detroit, May 18; and New York City, June 8.

“We are proud to join forces with Chase in its commitment to serving black women and championing economic inclusion and wealth creation,” said Michelle Ebanks, CEO of ESSENCE Communications Inc. “We know that 80% of black American households rely solely on a black woman’s income1, so our Currency Conversations campaign will not only inform women as leaders but will position more than 20,000 families in communities nationwide for prosperity and success.”

Overall, the program is designed to bring together a community of women who are committed to lifting each other up and collectively saving toward personal goals such as homeownership, college funds, rainy day funds, retirement or even dream vacations.

For more information about Currency Conversations, visit www.Essence.com/CurrencyConversations.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.

About ESSENCE Communications Inc.

ESSENCE Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more than 17 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence Ventures, an independent Black-owned, technology-driven company focused on merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural and lifestyle needs of people of color.

1 Source: The Atlantic, “Black Women: Supporting Their Families—With Few Resources.” 6/12/17


© Business Wire 2019
