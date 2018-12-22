Chase : to Assist Federal Employees Affected by Government Shutdown

Chase today announced efforts to help its customers who are U.S.
government employees affected by the U.S. government shutdown.
Chase encourages its customers to call to discuss certain hardship
programs if they are employees of, or do business with, a U.S. federal
agency and their income is affected by the shutdown. They should call
the special care line at 1-888-356-0023.
Chase offers hardship programs to customers broadly who have been
affected by unemployment, financial strain or natural disasters.
Chase will automatically waive or refund overdraft and monthly service
fees on Chase checking and savings accounts if an employee’s salary from
an affected federal agency was direct-deposited into the account in
November, 2018.
“We’re here for our government worker customers whose pay may be
disrupted,” said Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Consumer Banking at Chase. “We
all hope this will be resolved soon.”
Chase will waive or refund the affected fees from December 24 through
January 4 or until the shutdown ends – whichever is sooner.
