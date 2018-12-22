Chase : to Assist Federal Employees Affected by Government Shutdown

Chase today announced efforts to help its customers who are U.S. government employees affected by the U.S. government shutdown.

Chase encourages its customers to call to discuss certain hardship programs if they are employees of, or do business with, a U.S. federal agency and their income is affected by the shutdown. They should call the special care line at 1-888-356-0023.

Chase offers hardship programs to customers broadly who have been affected by unemployment, financial strain or natural disasters.

Chase will automatically waive or refund overdraft and monthly service fees on Chase checking and savings accounts if an employee’s salary from an affected federal agency was direct-deposited into the account in November, 2018.

“We’re here for our government worker customers whose pay may be disrupted,” said Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Consumer Banking at Chase. “We all hope this will be resolved soon.”

Chase will waive or refund the affected fees from December 24 through January 4 or until the shutdown ends – whichever is sooner.

About Us

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181222005003/en/