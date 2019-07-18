Former JPMorgan Banker Pleads Not Guilty in 'Sons and Daughters' Bribery Case

By Joanne Chiu

A former executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co. pleaded not guilty to bribery charges in a Hong Kong court on Thursday, after prosecutors alleged she persuaded her colleagues to hire the son of a potential client in 2009.

Catherine Leung Kar-cheung, a former vice chairwoman of JPMorgan's Asia-Pacific investment banking business, was charged in May with two counts of bribery. An eight-day trial has been scheduled for February 2020, and will include 10 witnesses.

Ms. Leung is alleged to have made offers of employment to the son of the former chairman of Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., a company that was carved out of Kerry Properties Ltd., an Asian property developer controlled by Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok. In 2009, the logistics unit was considering an initial public offering and had discussions with JPMorgan and other banks about its plans.

As those talks were going on, Ms. Leung arranged job interviews for Ang Ren-yi, the son of Kerry Logistics's then-chairman Ang Keng-lam. She told colleagues in an email that JPMorgan was in the running to get a role in the company's IPO, according to a court document. "We are a strong contender. Blink Blink nod nod, can we find a place for his son..." Ms. Leung's email said.

Ms. Leung also pressed colleagues to find him a permanent position within the bank or its securities arm, and "expressly suggested" that hiring him would help JPMorgan get Kerry Logistics's IPO business, the court document said.

The younger Mr. Ang had a low grade point average and lacked a finance or accounting background, according to the document. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering, according to the 2018 annual report of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd, which listed him as an executive director. JPMorgan hired him as an analyst in 2010, paying a total of 725,000 Hong Kong dollars (US$92,800) annually in salary and housing benefits. His salary, which made up the bulk of his pay, was increased by about 17% the following year. He resigned after 16 months on the job.

He is now an executive director of Metropoly Holdings Ltd, a boutique investment firm founded by his father. A spokeswoman for Metropoly said both Messrs. Ang had no comment.

Kerry Logistics eventually went public in 2013 and didn't pick JPMorgan to handle the listing. The company now has a market capitalization of $3.1 billion. A spokeswoman said the elder Mr. Ang, who stepped down from his chairman role in 2012, served as a senior adviser to the company until 2018.

Ms. Leung, 51 years old, was one of two former senior executives connected to a long-running investigation into JPMorgan's hiring practices in Asia. After leaving the bank in 2015, she in 2016 co-founded MizMaa Ventures Ltd., which invests in early-stage technology companies, according to her LinkedIn profile. Ms. Leung didn't speak to reporters outside the courtroom on Thursday, and a JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment on her plea.

The so-called Sons and Daughters program at JPMorgan saw bankers in Asia offering internships and jobs to the relatives of clients and prospective clients to win investment banking business between 2006 and 2013. During that period, the bank hired more than 200 people who were connected to executives at Asian companies that included Chinese state-owned enterprises.

The practice was extensively probed by U.S. regulators and authorities. In 2016 JPMorgan admitted it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and agreed to pay $264 million to resolve U.S. civil and criminal charges.

