Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs reports higher trading revenue, shares jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 08:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs topped analysts' revenue estimates on Wednesday as stronger equities trading revenue cushioned bond trading losses, making it the only Wall Street bank so far to show growth in fourth-quarter trading revenue.

By contrast, the trading units at JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup took a beating in the fourth quarter, as sharp losses in bond trading outweighed any gains from stocks trading.

At Goldman, which is more sensitive to market fluctuations than its peers, overall trading revenue rose 2 percent in the three months ended December.

Equities trading revenue jumped 17 percent to $1.60 billion (£1.24 billion), while bond trading revenue slid 18 percent to $822 million, far from its peak of more than $6 billion.

Citi's bond trading revenue fell 21 percent, while JPMorgan saw a 16 percent fall. Equities trading at both banks climbed.

Goldman's net earnings attributable to common shareholders reached $2.32 billion (£1.66 billion) or $6.04 per share in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $2.14 billion or $5.51 per share a year earlier.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $4.45 per share, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv, although it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

The year-ago results included a one-off charge related to a change in U.S. tax laws.

Total net revenue was $8.08 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $7.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Goldman's shares rose 3.4 percent in early trading on Wednesday. Its shares have fallen 30 percent over the last 12 months, and over 25 percent in the fourth quarter, after headlines about the bank's involvement in the Malaysian 1MDB scandal emerged.

The company did not provide an update on any expenses related to the scandal in its press statement, but said in its presentation that Chief Executive Officer David Solomon is expected to provide commentary on the matter during a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP 4.16% 61.38 Delayed Quote.17.90%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.67% 179.91 Delayed Quote.7.70%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.73% 101.68 Delayed Quote.4.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
08:05aGoldman Sachs reports higher trading revenue, shares jump
RE
08:04aGoldman Sachs reports higher trading revenue, shares jump
RE
07:19aBofA beats profit estimates on higher interest income, loan growth
RE
04:17aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Falter As Investors React To Historic Brexit D..
DJ
02:48aRate Rises Propel Profits at Big Banks -- WSJ
DJ
01:13aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Risky-ready investors lift US stocks up
AQ
01/15WELLS FARGO : Correction to bank earnings article
DJ
01/15Big Banks Find Sweet Spot in Higher Rates -- Update
DJ
01/15JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost c..
RE
01/15JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 372 M
Net income 2018 31 469 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 10,95
P/E ratio 2019 10,21
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 336 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.02%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
HSBC HOLDINGS-0.79%164 502
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.