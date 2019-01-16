Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 03:45:20 pm
102.95 USD   +1.25%
03:06pGoldman dealmakers shine in Solomon's maiden quarter
RE
02:57pGoldman dealmakers shine in Solomon's maiden quarter
RE
10:37aBofA's loan growth drives better-than-expected profit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman dealmakers shine in Solomon's maiden quarter

01/16/2019 | 03:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc turned in a better-than-expected profit during David Solomon's first quarter at the helm, helped by dealmakers in the division the new chief executive once oversaw.

A 56 percent jump in M&A fees as well as higher equities trading revenue during a volatile quarter for stocks helped offset another decline in bond trading, a business whose structural issues have forced Goldman to rethink its overall business model.

Shares of the fifth-largest U.S. bank surged more than 8 percent in midday trading on Wednesday.

Using a plan Solomon co-developed in 2017, Goldman Sachs is trying to generate $5 billion (£3.9 billion) in additional annual revenue by growing its consumer operation, wooing new institutional customers and convincing existing clients to do more business with the bank.

"We will not be complacent waiting for the market to return," Solomon said on a conference call with analysts, referring to bond trading.

The comments broke with a precedent set by previous CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who did not publicly speak to analysts each quarter.

Solomon also addressed Goldman's involvement in the Malaysian 1MDB scandal, apologising for a former employee's role while defending the broader bank's innocence.

Goldman reported a profit of $2.3 billion, or $6.04 per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with a loss of $2.1 billion, or $5.51 per share, in the year-ago period when the bank took a big one-time hit from the U.S. tax code overhaul.

Analysts had expected a profit of $4.45 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Analysts said the bank handily beat consensus expectations when taking into account one-time items.

Goldman's total revenue was $8.1 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $7.6 billion. The biggest line-item gain was the $1.2 billion of M&A advisory fees Goldman reported.

The bank's $1.6 billion of quarterly equities trading revenue was up 17 percent, with bond trading revenue dropping 18 percent to $822 million. Goldman took in more than $6 billion in quarterly bond-trading revenue at the business's peak.

Goldman tends to be more sensitive to market fluctuations than peers that have large, stable revenue streams from other businesses.

Even so, Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Co reported similar trends this week, with their bond trading down 15 percent to 21 percent. The industry also reported declines in stock and bond underwriting revenue, which was expected.

Under Solomon's plan, Goldman is trying to look more like its rivals by growing its fledgling consumer bank, expanding further into wealth management and building a corporate cash management business.

Growing deposits from consumers and businesses will also help Goldman lessen its cost of funding. The bank has so far gathered $35 billion in deposits from its Marcus consumer business, including $7 billion from its recent expansion into the United Kingdom, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on the call.

Despite its efforts, Goldman's shares have been underperforming peers due to worries about its possible exposure to 1MDB-related costs.

"The 1MDB situation is like the real hold up for people right now," said Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr.

The bank added $844 million to its legal and regulatory provisions last year, more than four times what it set aside in 2017, though it did not specify the purpose.

Goldman's stock has fallen 30 percent over the last 12 months, and is trading at a discount to its tangible book value.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Lauren Tara LaCapra and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Elizabeth Dilts and Aparajita Saxena
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 7.61% 28.56 Delayed Quote.7.02%
CITIGROUP 1.80% 62.45 Delayed Quote.17.90%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 9.01% 196.205 Delayed Quote.7.70%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.42% 103.135 Delayed Quote.4.16%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 372 M
Net income 2018 31 469 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 10,95
P/E ratio 2019 10,21
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 336 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Yan Tavrovsky President & Chairman-Management Board
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.02%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
HSBC HOLDINGS-0.79%164 502
