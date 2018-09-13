Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JP Morgan Chase & Company    JPM

JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY (JPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Goldman names new operating chief, finance head in executive shakeup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 07:15pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday announced its biggest management shakeup since naming David Solomon as Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein's successor.

Long-term insider John Waldron will take over as president and chief operating officer. Waldron, who currently runs investing banking, will become Solomon's No.2 when he takes the CEO role in October.

Stephen Scherr will replace Martin Chavez as chief financial officer. Scherr, who has been with the bank for more than two decades, will take over on Nov. 5. (https://bit.ly/2MrpEda)

Chavez will become vice chairman and co-head of the securities division, the company said.

Analyst Stephen Biggar of Argus Research was surprised by the announcement, but said Solomon was trying to put together his team.

"It is unexpected. But the timing kind of says the story."

The bank, once considered the most savvy Wall Street trading house, has suffered because of tougher regulation since the 2007-2009 financial crisis and low market volatility crimping revenues.

In its latest reported results, the bank lagged rivals such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Co in equity trading.

On a call with analysts after the results, executives, including Chavez, were pressed for details on the bank's strategy and disclosures on new businesses.

"John and Stephen will work closely with me to develop and execute our strategy, grow our client franchise, ensure strong risk and capital management and safeguard our unique culture," said Solomon.

Shares of the bank were nearly flat in afternoon trading. The stock has been the worst performer among the top six U.S. banks.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.72% 30.185 Delayed Quote.3.08%
CITIGROUP -0.21% 70.3001 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.07% 228.16 Delayed Quote.-10.45%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.05% 112.9444 Delayed Quote.5.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
07:15pGoldman names new operating chief, finance head in executive shakeup
RE
03:59pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Chase Freedom® Adds Wholesale Clubs, Department Stores a..
BU
03:39pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Thomas Built in High Point to lay off 115 workers
AQ
03:06pCHASE : Introduces Sapphire Banking
BU
02:45pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Common Impact Expands Leadership Team With Addition of T..
AQ
02:27pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Trump scoffs at 'nervous mess' Dimon, says he's not smar..
AQ
01:24pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Russian hacker arrested in Georgia, deported to United S..
AQ
10:21aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Briefly Your nation and world news in brief
AQ
07:12aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WHO'S THE DADDY? Dimon says Trump merely inherited his c..
AQ
09/12JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon backtracks after saying he could beat Trump
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:28aWhat Credit/Yield-Based Models Suggest About The Odds Of A Recession Coming S.. 
07:46aE.U., U.K. And Turkey Central Banks To Announce Policies Today (Wall Street B.. 
07:01aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trio Of Central Bank Decisions 
09/12Dimon says he's 'smarter' than Trump, could beat him in presidential run 
09/12JPUS : The Good And The Bad Behind A Smart Idea 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 46 015 M
Net income 2018 31 329 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,38%
P/E ratio 2018 12,33
P/E ratio 2019 11,38
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 380 B
Chart JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
JP Morgan Chase & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.74%380 049
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%303 942
WELLS FARGO-7.80%269 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%267 710
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%219 563
BANK OF CHINA LTD-12.09%183 914
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.