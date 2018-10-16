Log in
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY
Graphic: Big U.S. banks end third quarter on high note

10/16/2018 | 08:28pm CEST
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's top investment banks enjoyed a strong third quarter as strength in stock trading and equity underwriting added to the benefits from a strong U.S. economy and tax reforms.

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley showed gains from investment banking and trading businesses that outstripped those of traditional rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

However, Goldman's equity trading and underwriting revenue was better than that of Morgan Stanley in a quarter marked by uncertainties in global financial markets stemming from an ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank, said on Friday its third-quarter profit jumped nearly 25 percent, with each of its four business units generating higher revenues.

Also on Friday, Citigroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. bank by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in profit, driven mostly by lower taxes and cost savings, while Wells Fargo, reported a strong quarterly profit on the back of healthy demand for auto, small business and personal loans.

Following is a snapshot of their earnings:

(Graphic:
U.S. big banks third quarter earnings per share - https://tmsnrt.rs/2NOEYm8

(Graphi
c: U.S. big banks third quarter trading revenue - https://tmsnrt.rs/2LfIl3N
(Graphic: U.S. big banks third quarter loans - https://tmsnrt.rs/2OnGJug

(Grap
hic: U.S. banks Q3 Investment banking revenue - https://tmsnrt.rs/2Oqggww

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

By Diptendu Lahiri
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 1.88% 28.41 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
CITIGROUP 0.67% 69.66 Delayed Quote.-6.99%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 2.50% 220.32 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 2.22% 108.545 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
MORGAN STANLEY 5.71% 45.87 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
WELLS FARGO 0.47% 53.485 Delayed Quote.-12.25%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 45 999 M
Net income 2018 31 760 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 11,49
P/E ratio 2019 10,65
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capitalization 359 B
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Marianne Lake Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%359 447
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%284 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%268 514
WELLS FARGO-12.25%245 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 632
BANK OF CHINA LTD-11.84%181 869
