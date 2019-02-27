Ionic Security : Closes $40 Million Growth Round Led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. with Participation from Google LLC

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that Ionic Security Inc. closed a $40 million Series E round led by financial services leader JPMorgan Chase & Co., with participation by Google LLC as a new investor. Current venture investors Kleiner Perkins, GV, Icon Ventures, Meritech Capital, TechOperators and Ten Eleven Ventures participated, alongside other new and existing investors. JPMorgan joins Goldman Sachs and SunTrust Bank as the third major financial services firm to invest in Ionic Security. In addition, Ionic Security formed a technology partnership with Google Cloud in 2017 to help customers reduce the complexity of data trust management in cloud services. The new capital will be used to accelerate the openness, accessibility, and pervasiveness of Ionic's Data Trust Platform.

"We are humbled to expand our relationship with market leaders such as JPMorgan Chase, Google, and our existing investors to bring Ionic solutions to a broader audience with greater ease," said Adam Ghetti, founder and CTO, Ionic Security. "From our earliest days we have focused on building deep, trusted, and expansive relationships for the benefit of the overall security ecosystem. JPMorgan Chase and Google have demonstrated their commitment to the same ideals after years of close collaboration to create elegant solutions for the complex problems that face the entire enterprise IT landscape."

Ionic Security has millions of licensed users, a rapidly growing number of application integrations powered by the company's developer platform, and industry leading clients across both private and public sectors. Through partnerships with market leaders in cloud technology, systems integration, and other innovative security vendors, Ionic has earned the trust of many global organizations to become the platform of choice for data trust management at scale.

"One of the toughest challenges facing enterprises today is effectively managing the security, governance, privacy, and ultimately trust, of the vast amounts of data powering large organizations," said Rohan Amin, CIO, Consumer & Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co. "Ionic Security's data trust management platform, along with a powerful ecosystem of partners, allows firms like ours to bring consistency and simplicity to these challenges."

Mr. Amin has joined the company's board of directors.

More and more independent software vendors, cloud service providers, managed service providers, system integrators, and enterprise application software developers are harnessing the power of Ionic, which is easily enabled through a robust suite of SDKs and APIs. This strategic investment round reinforces Ionic Security as the data trust management platform of choice to deliver consistent data governance, access control and visibility across clouds, applications, and infrastructure silos for the digital enterprise.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Learn more at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About Ionic Security

Based in Atlanta, Ionic Security accelerates and simplifies trust in a machine-scale world, helping clients systematically reduce the likelihood and impact of a data breach while simplifying information governance and the management of today's borderless enterprise. The Ionic Data Trust Platform consistently protects and controls data from creation through consumption everywhere it travels and anywhere it resides, preventing inappropriate data handling with real-time policy, and enabling customer-managed trust —across clouds, environments, and data silos. Additional news is available at https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8498051-ionic-security-data-trust-funding-leadership/. Learn more about Ionic data trust at https://www.ionic.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Ionic Security