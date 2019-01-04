JP Morgan Chase mpany : 424B8

Log in
01/04/2019 | 12:29pm EST

January 4, 2019

Registration Statement Nos. 333-222672 and 333-222672-01; Rule 424(b)(8)

JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Structured Investments

Uncapped Dual Directional Buffered Return Enhanced Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the S&P 500® Index and the Russell 2000® Index due December 30, 2022

Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in the pricing supplement dated December 27, 2018, related to the notes referred to above (the "pricing supplement"), the Upside Leverage Factor is 1.18.

CUSIP: 48130WGB1

Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 of the accompanying product supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page US-1 of the accompanying underlying supplement and "Selected Risk Considerations" beginning on page PS-4 of the pricing supplement.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the notes or passed upon the accuracy or the adequacy of this amendment, the pricing supplement or the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The notes are not bank deposits, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank.

You should read this amendment together with the pricing supplement and the related product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus, each of which can be accessed via the hyperlinks below. Please also see "Additional Terms Specific to the Notes" in the pricing supplement.

Pricing supplement dated December 27, 2018: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000161577418015285/s115084_424b2.htm

Product supplement no. 4-I dated April 5, 2018: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010318004519/dp87528_424b2-ps4i.pdf

Underlying supplement no. 1-I dated April 5, 2018: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010318004514/crt_dp87766-424b2.pdf

Prospectus supplement and prospectus, each dated April 5, 2018: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010318004508/dp87767_424b2-ps.pdf

Amendment no. 1 to pricing supplement dated December 27, 2018 to product supplement no. 4-I dated April 5, 2018, underlying supplement no. 1-I dated April 5, 2018 and the prospectus and prospectus supplement, each dated April 5, 2018

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 17:28:08 UTC
