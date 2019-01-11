JP Morgan Chase mpany : 424B8 0 01/11/2019 | 04:04am EST Send by mail :

JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Structured Investments $1,000,000 Uncapped Dual Directional Contingent Buffered Return Enhanced Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index due January 9, 2025 Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. · The notes are designed for investors who seek an uncapped return of 1.665 times any appreciation, or a capped, unleveraged return equal to the absolute value of any depreciation (up to the Contingent Buffer Amount of 30.00%), of the S&P 500® Index, at maturity. · · Investors should be willing to forgo interest and dividend payments and be willing to lose some or all of their principal amount at maturity. The notes are unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC, which we refer to as JPMorgan Financial, the payment on which is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Any payment on the notes is subject to the credit risk of JPMorgan Financial, as issuer of the notes, and the credit risk of JPMorgan Chase & Co., as guarantor of the notes. · · · Minimum denominations of $1,000 and integral multiples thereof The notes priced on January 4, 2019 and are expected to settle on or about January 11, 2019. CUSIP: 48130WPW5 Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 of the accompanying product supplement, "Risk Factors" beginning on page US-1 of the accompanying underlying supplement and "Selected Risk Considerations" beginning on page PS-3 of this pricing supplement. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the notes or passed upon the accuracy or the adequacy of this pricing supplement or the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Price to Public (1) Fees and Commissions (2) Proceeds to Issuer Per note $1,000 - $1,000 Total $1,000,000 - $1,000,000 (1) See "Supplemental Use of Proceeds" in this pricing supplement for information about the components of the price to public of the notes. (2) All sales of the notes will be made to certain fee-based advisory accounts for which an affiliated or unaffiliated broker-dealer is an investment adviser. These broker-dealers will forgo any commissions related to these sales. See "Plan of Distribution (Conflicts of Interest)" in the accompanying product supplement. The estimated value of the notes, when the terms of the notes were set, was $1,055.80 per $1,000 principal amount note. See "The Estimated Value of the Notes" in this pricing supplement for additional information. The notes are not bank deposits, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank.

(2) All sales of the notes will be made to certain fee-based advisory accounts for which an affiliated or unaffiliated broker-dealer is an investment adviser. These broker-dealers will forgo any commissions related to these sales. See "Plan of Distribution (Conflicts of Interest)" in the accompanying product supplement. The estimated value of the notes, when the terms of the notes were set, was $1,055.80 per $1,000 principal amount note. See "The Estimated Value of the Notes" in this pricing supplement for additional information. The notes are not bank deposits, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank. Pricing supplement to product supplement no 4-I dated April 5, 2018, underlying supplement no. 1-I dated April 5, 2018 and the prospectus and prospectus supplement, each dated April 5, 2018 Key Terms Issuer: JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC, an indirect, wholly owned finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Guarantor: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Index: The S&P 500® Index (Bloomberg ticker: SPX) Upside Leverage Factor: 1.665 Contingent Buffer Amount: 30.00% Pricing Date: January 4, 2019 Original Issue Date (Settlement Date): On or about January 11, 2019 Observation Date*: January 6, 2025 Maturity Date*: January 9, 2025 * Subject to postponement in the event of a market disruption event and as described under "General Terms of Notes - Postponement of a Determination Date - Notes Linked to a Single Underlying - Notes Linked to a Single Underlying (Other Than a Commodity Index)" and "General Terms of Notes - Postponement of a Payment Date" in the accompanying product supplement PS-1 | Structured Investments Uncapped Dual Directional Contingent Buffered Return Enhanced Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index Payment at Maturity: If the Final Value is greater than the Initial Value, your payment at maturity per $1,000 principal amount note will be calculated as follows: $1,000 + ($1,000 × Index Return × Upside Leverage Factor) If the Final Value is equal to the Initial Value or is less than the Initial Value by up to the Contingent Buffer Amount, your payment at maturity per $1,000 principal amount note will be calculated as follows: $1,000 + ($1,000 × Absolute Index Return) If the Final Value is less than the Initial Value by more than the Contingent Buffer Amount, your payment at maturity per $1,000 principal amount note will be calculated as follows: $1,000 + ($1,000 × Index Return) If the Final Value is less than the Initial Value by more than the Contingent Buffer Amount, you will lose more than 30.00% of your principal amount at maturity and could lose all of your principal amount at maturity. Absolute Index Return: The absolute value of the Index Return. For example, if the Index Return is -5%, its Absolute Index Return will equal 5%. Index Return: (Final Value - Initial Value) Initial Value Initial Value: The closing level of the Index on the Pricing Date, which was 2,531.94 Final Value: The closing level of the Index on the Observation Date Hypothetical Payout Profile The following table and graph illustrate the hypothetical total return and payment at maturity on the notes linked to a hypothetical Index. The "total return" as used in this pricing supplement is the number, expressed as a percentage, that results from comparing the payment at maturity per $1,000 principal amount note to $1,000. The hypothetical total returns and payments set forth below assume the following: · · · an Initial Value of 100.00; an Upside Leverage Factor of 1.665; and a Contingent Buffer Amount of 30.00%. The hypothetical Initial Value of 100.00 has been chosen for illustrative purposes only and does not represent the actual Initial Value. The actual Initial Value is the closing level of the Index on the Pricing Date and is specified under "Key Terms - Initial Value" in this pricing supplement. For historical data regarding the actual closing levels of the Index, please see the historical information set forth under "The Index" in this pricing supplement. Each hypothetical total return or hypothetical payment at maturity set forth below is for illustrative purposes only and may not be the actual total return or payment at maturity applicable to a purchaser of the notes. The numbers appearing in the following table and graph have been rounded for ease of analysis. Final Value Index Return Absolute Index Return Total Return on the NotesPayment at Maturity 165.00 65.00% 150.00 50.00% 140.00 40.00% 130.00 30.00% 120.00 20.00% 110.00 10.00% 105.00 5.00% 101.00 1.00% 100.00 0.00% N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 108.225% $2,082.25 83.250% $1,832.50 66.600% $1,666.00 49.950% $1,499.50 33.300% $1,333.00 16.650% $1,166.50 8.325% $1,083.25 1.665% $1,016.65 0.000% $1,000.00 95.00 -5.00% 90.00 -10.00% 80.00 -20.00% 70.00 -30.00% 5.00% 10.00% 20.00% 30.00% 5.000% 10.000% 20.000% 30.000% $1,050.00 $1,100.00 $1,200.00 $1,300.00 69.99 -30.01% 60.00 -40.00% 50.00 -50.00% 40.00 -60.00% 30.00 -70.00% 20.00 -80.00% 10.00 -90.00% 0.00 -100.00%N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A -30.010% $699.90 -40.000% $600.00 -50.000% $500.00 -60.000% $400.00 -70.000% $300.00 -80.000% $200.00 -90.000% $100.00 -100.000% $0.00 PS-2 | Structured Investments Uncapped Dual Directional Contingent Buffered Return Enhanced Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index The following graph demonstrates the hypothetical total returns and hypothetical payments at maturity on the notes at maturity for a bus-set of Index Returns detailed in the table above (-50% to 50%). Your investment may result in a loss of some or all of your principal amount at maturity. How the Notes Work Index Appreciation Upside Scenario: If the Final Value is greater than the Initial Value, investors will receive at maturity the $1,000 principal amount plus a return equal to the Index Return times the Upside Leverage Factor of 1.665. · If the closing level of the Index increases 10.00%, investors will receive at maturity a 16.65% return, or $1,166.50 per $1,000 principal amount note. Index Par or Index Depreciation Upside Scenario: If the Final Value is equal to the Initial Value or is less than the Initial Value by up to the Contingent Buffer Amount of 30.00%, investors will receive at maturity the $1,000 principal amount plus a return equal to the Absolute Index Return. · For example, if the closing level of the Index declines 10.00%, investors will receive at maturity a 10.00% return, or $1,100.00 per $1,000 principal amount note. Downside Scenario: If the Final Value is less than the Initial Value by more than the Contingent Buffer Amount of 30.00%, investors will lose 1% of the principal amount of their notes for every 1% that the Final Value is less than the Initial Value. · For example, if the closing level of the Index declines 60.00%, investors will lose 60.00% of their principal amount and receive only $400.00 per $1,000 principal amount note at maturity. The hypothetical returns and hypothetical payments on the notes shown above apply only if you hold the notes for their entire term. These hypotheticals do not reflect the fees or expenses that would be associated with any sale in the secondary market. If these fees and expenses were included, the hypothetical returns and hypothetical payments shown above would likely be lower. Selected Risk Considerations An investment in the notes involves significant risks. These risks are explained in more detail in the "Risk Factors" sections of the accompanying product supplement and underlying supplement. · YOUR INVESTMENT IN THE NOTES MAY RESULT IN A LOSS - The notes do not guarantee any return of principal. If the Final Value is less than the Initial Value by more than 30.00%, you will lose 1% of the principal amount of your notes for every 1% that the Final Value is less than the Initial Value. Accordingly, under PS-3 | Structured Investments Uncapped Dual Directional Contingent Buffered Return Enhanced Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index these circumstances, you will lose more than 30.00% of your principal amount at maturity and could lose all of your principal amount at maturity. · YOUR MAXIMUM GAIN ON THE NOTES IS LIMITED BY THE CONTINGENT BUFFER AMOUNT IF THE INDEX RETURN IS NEGATIVE - Because the payment at maturity will not reflect the Absolute Index Return if the Final Value is less than the Initial Value by more than the Contingent Buffer Amount, the Contingent Buffer Amount is effectively a cap on your return at maturity if the Index Return is negative. The maximum payment at maturity if the Index Return is negative is $1,300.00 per $1,000 principal amount note. · CREDIT RISKS OF JPMORGAN FINANCIAL AND JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. - Investors are dependent on our and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s ability to pay all amounts due on the notes. Any actual or potential change in our or JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s creditworthiness or credit spreads, as determined by the market for taking that credit risk, is likely to adversely affect the value of the notes. If we and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were to default on our payment obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the notes and you could lose your entire investment. · AS A FINANCE SUBSIDIARY, JPMORGAN FINANCIAL HAS NO INDEPENDENT OPERATIONS AND HAS LIMITED ASSETS - As a finance subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co., we have no independent operations beyond the issuance and administration of our securities. Aside from the initial capital contribution from JPMorgan Chase & Co., substantially all of our assets relate to obligations of our affiliates to make payments under loans made by us or other intercompany agreements. As a result, we are dependent upon payments from our affiliates to meet our obligations under the notes. If these affiliates do not make payments to us and we fail to make payments on the notes, you may have to seek payment under the related guarantee by JPMorgan Chase & Co., and that guarantee will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of JPMorgan Chase & Co. · POTENTIAL CONFLICTS - We and our affiliates play a variety of roles in connection with the notes. In performing these duties, our and JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s economic interests are potentially adverse to your interests as an investor in the notes. It is possible that hedging or trading activities of ours or our affiliates in connection with the notes could result in substantial returns for us or our affiliates while the value of the notes declines. Please refer to "Risk Factors - Risks Relating to Conflicts of Interest" in the accompanying product supplement. · JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. IS CURRENTLY ONE OF THE COMPANIES THAT MAKE UP THE INDEX, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. will not have any obligation to consider your interests in taking any corporate action that might affect the level of the Index. · THE BENEFIT PROVIDED BY THE CONTINGENT BUFFER AMOUNT MAY TERMINATE ON THE OBSERVATION DATE - If the Final Value is less than the Initial Value by more than the Contingent Buffer Amount, the benefit provided by the Contingent Buffer Amount will terminate and you will be fully exposed to any depreciation of the Index. · · THE NOTES DO NOT PAY INTEREST. YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE DIVIDENDS ON THE SECURITIES INCLUDED IN THE INDEX OR HAVE ANY RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THOSE SECURITIES. · THE RISK OF THE CLOSING LEVEL OF THE INDEX FALLING BELOW THE INITIAL VALUE BY MORE THAN THE CONTINGENT BUFFER AMOUNT IS GREATER IF THE LEVEL OF THE INDEX IS VOLATILE. · LACK OF LIQUIDITY - The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. LACK OF LIQUIDITY - The notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. Accordingly, the price at which you may be able to trade your notes is likely to depend on the price, if any, at which J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, which we refer to as JPMS, is willing to buy the notes. You may not be able to sell your notes. The notes are not designed to be short-term trading instruments. Accordingly, you should be able and willing to hold your notes to maturity. · THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE NOTES DOES NOT REPRESENT FUTURE VALUES OF THE NOTES AND MAY DIFFER FROM OTHERS' ESTIMATES - See "The Estimated Value of the Notes" in this pricing supplement. PS-4 | Structured Investments Uncapped Dual Directional Contingent Buffered Return Enhanced Notes Linked to the S&P 500® Index

