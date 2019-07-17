JP Morgan Chase mpany : 424B8

July 15, 2019 Registration Statement Nos. 333-222672 and 333-222672-01; Rule 424(b)(8)

JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC

Structured Investments

Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the Least Performing of the Class B Common Stock of United Parcel Service, Inc., the Common Stock of Centene Corporation and the Common Stock of Archer-Daniels- Midland Company due January 7, 2021

Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in the pricing supplement dated July 3, 2019, related to the notes referred to above (the "pricing supplement"), the Call Settlement Date refers to the following:

Call Settlement Date*: If the notes are automatically called on any Review Date (other than the final Review Date), the first Interest Payment Date immediately following that Review Date

Subject to postponement in the event of a market disruption event and as described under "General Terms of Notes - Postponement of a Determination Date - Notes Linked to Multiple Underlyings" and "General Terms of Notes - Postponement of a Payment Date" in the accompanying product supplement CUSIP: 48132C4E0

Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page PS-10 of the accompanying product supplement and "Selected Risk Considerations" beginning on page PS-4 of the pricing supplement.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the notes or passed upon the accuracy or the adequacy of this amendment, the pricing supplement or the accompanying product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The notes are not bank deposits, are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank.

You should read this amendment together with the pricing supplement and the related product supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus, each of which can be accessed via the hyperlinks below. Please also see "Additional Terms Specific to the Notes" in the pricing supplement.

Pricing supplement dated July 3, 2019:

http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000161577419010062/s119279_424b2.htm

Product supplement no. 4-I dated April 5, 2018:

http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010318004519/dp87528_424b2-ps4i.pdf

Prospectus supplement and prospectus, each dated April 5, 2018:

http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010318004508/dp87767_424b2-ps.pdf

Amendment no. 1 to pricing supplement dated July 3, 2019 to product supplement no. 4-I dated April 5, 2018 and the prospectus and prospectus supplement, each dated April 5, 2018