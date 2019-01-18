JP Morgan Chase mpany : Amendment to a previously filed 4

SEC Form 4

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Giles Nicole

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO [ JPM ]

01/15/2019

Officer (give title below)
Corporate Controller

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 270 PARK AVENUECorporate Controller

01/17/2019





1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of JPMC common stock.

2. Equity incentives are subject to the JPMorgan Chase Bonus Recoupment Policy which applies in the event of a material restatement of the Firm's financials. In addition, all equity awards granted in 2019 contain recapture provisions that enable the Firm to cancel an unvested or un-exercisable award and/or recover the value of certain stock distributed under the award in specified circumstances.

3. Restricted stock units vest 50% on January 13, 2021 and 50% on January 13, 2022.

/s/ David K.F. Gillis under

01/18/2019

