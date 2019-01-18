Log in
JP Morgan Chase mpany : Amendment to a previously filed 4

01/18/2019 | 02:14pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Giles Nicole

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO [ JPM ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

01/15/2019

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 270 PARK AVENUECorporate Controller

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

01/17/2019

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

(Street)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

NEW YORKNY

10017-2070

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of JPMC common stock.

  • 2. Equity incentives are subject to the JPMorgan Chase Bonus Recoupment Policy which applies in the event of a material restatement of the Firm's financials. In addition, all equity awards granted in 2019 contain recapture provisions that enable the Firm to cancel an unvested or un-exercisable award and/or recover the value of certain stock distributed under the award in specified circumstances.

3. Restricted stock units vest 50% on January 13, 2021 and 50% on January 13, 2022.

/s/ David K.F. Gillis under

01/18/2019

P**OSAignature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 19:13:08 UTC
